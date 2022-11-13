Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, hosted an interactive event for key travel players in Saudi Arabia. The event, which took place in Riyadh last week brought together key decision-makers from travel companies, online agencies and corporations to discuss the evolving industry landscape in the kingdom and the region, the need for digital transformation and Sabre’s latest technology solutions.

“Saudi Arabia is a particularly exciting country to be in right now,” said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “It has a bright vision to build a progressive global tourism brand, and our customers need the right technology to help them leverage this unique opportunity for growth. In parallel, the industry has become more complex post-pandemic, so simplifying the travel journey will be particularly important. We will continue to deliver best-in-class technologies, including AI-driven products to travel agencies, across the region to help our travel partners tap into this growth.”

At the Riyadh event, Sabre showcased its latest technology, including corporate solutions, application programming interface (APIs) and automation, and outlined how these solutions can increase efficiency through automation, allowing agents to spend more time to serve their customers and keep track of latest trends. Solutions in the online and mobile space were also highlighted, in addition to innovative point-of-sale, Sabre Red 360, which offers an intuitive, customizable workflow and significant benefits for travel agents, including reduced training time and costs. The technology is proven to reduce training times from weeks to hours.

“We are helping some of the leading travel agencies in Saudi enter the online space, through access to intelligent technology that can personalize the customer journey,” continued Abdul-Razzaq. “Travel agencies continue to evolve, adapting to new consumer needs and leveraging the opportunities brought by modern technology – particularly in tech-savvy KSA. Sabre is supporting them every step of the way – for instance, with our Beyond NDC strategy we are committed to incorporating NDC standards in ways that will benefit stakeholders across the travel ecosystem – including airlines, travel agencies and consumers.”

-Ends-

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Media contact:

Fatin Said

sabrenews@sabre.com