New conductive NORYL GTX™ LMX resins combine high heat resistance for inline painting with very low moisture absorption for superior dimensional stability vs. incumbent PA-based resins.

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has launched NORYL GTX™ LMX310 resin, the first in a new family of resins with enhanced dimensional stability. This innovative material is well-suited for inline paintable automotive applications, such as service flaps for electric vehicles (EVs). In particular, this new grade addresses the challenges of larger, asymmetrically shaped service flaps that are common in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The development efforts around this new material leveraged the growing pool of expertise available under SABIC’s BLUEHERO™ electrification initiative, which focuses on enabling the automotive industry to accelerate the shift to efficient, high-performing, and safe EVs.

NORYL GTX LMX310 resin is an unfilled, conductive PPE blend with very low moisture (LM) absorption. The high moisture sensitivity of PA6 and PA6.6 compounds may cause warpage and decrease the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. Testing performed by SABIC has demonstrated that the new grade absorbs 85 percent less moisture at equilibrium than incumbent PA-based materials, reducing the risk of warpage by up to 90 percent.

Luc Govaerts, Director, Formulation and Application Technology, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU adds: “Based on our proprietary technology, NORYL GTX LMX310 resin also offers the high heat resistance required for inline painting. This helps automakers ensure Class A color matching, reduce costs and lower their CO2 footprint, as it eliminates the need for additional equipment and process otherwise needed for adequate offline painting.”

Several major automotive OEMs are already working to validate SABIC’s NORYL GTX LMX310 resin for EV service flaps and other inline painted automotive exteriors, such as door handles.