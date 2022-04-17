The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has won the “Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2022” award by Global Finance magazine for the third year in a row, in recognition of the bank’s efforts in providing the best banking experience to customers.

The award is voted on by industry leaders, based on criteria including growth in assets, profitability, geographical scope, strategic relations, business development and product innovation.

"We are delighted and honored to win this award, recognizing our leadership in providing innovative solutions and products while expanding on our strategic partnerships locally and globally," said Tony Cripps, managing director of SABB.

"We will continue to invest in our strong foundations that we have established over the years for the satisfaction of our customers, and we are committed to our role in achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to stimulate the economy and keep pace with the incredible transformation we are witnessing in the Kingdom."

SABB continues to enhance its position in the market through a series of awards and achievements, as it succeeded recently in launching the first product of its kind in the Kingdom for inventory financing, in addition to winning the “Best in Class eCommerce Acquirer 2021” by MasterCard, and the “Digital Mobile Banking App” award in Saudi Arabia from Global Finance magazine.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a financial institution licensed and subject to the supervision control of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia. SABB was incorporated in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company, and it is an affiliate of HSBC Group.

SABB provides integrated financial and banking services, such as retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and treasury services. SABB's paid-up share capital is SAR 20.5 billion.