This initiative comes as part of the Bank's continuous efforts to contribute to achieving global standards for preserving the environment, and in implementation of the Bank's strategy for Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) practices, and supporting a sustainable economy.

The recycled card is made from 85% recycled plastic, which will help save tons of plastic waste in addition to helping lower overall carbon emissions.

"At SABB, we strongly believe in our active role in environmental stewardship, and we place sustainability at the heart of our strategy, in addition to our commitment to provide the best banking products and services to our customers," said Bandar Al-Gheshayan, SABB's Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer.

“We have adopted several environmental initiatives in recent years, and our goal is to take the lead on ESG within the Kingdom, as part of Vision 2030 and the transformation plans for a sustainable future.” He added.

SABB puts Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices at the core of its strategy and is committed to launching initiatives that promote sustainability. SABB was the first bank in the region to offer a green deposit, in addition to contributing to the financing of the Red Sea Project and the Saudi Green Initiative, and will continue to support the Kingdom's vision and its long-term sustainable development objectives.

