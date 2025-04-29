Dubai, UAE: Following its successful soft launch, Saba Properties, in collaboration with Evolutions, proudly announced the official grand launch of Marriott Residences Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. The launch took place on the 28th of April in Samaya Ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, attracting an audience of over 2,000 investors and agents from across the UAE.

The event featured a dynamic space that brought the Residences to life through captivating visuals and informative displays. Guests explored detailed renderings of the development’s sleek exterior, elegant interiors, and thoughtful amenities, alongside comprehensive insights into the project’s vision and offerings. More than a celebration, the launch underscored the rising global significance of branded residences, particularly in a city like Dubai, where innovation and premium living go hand in hand.

Standing as a testament to exceptional architectural design, the Residences boast three basements, a ground floor, four podium levels, 45 premium residential floors, and a rooftop sanctuary with breathtaking panoramic views.

The branded development features 534 carefully curated apartments, ranging from 1- to 3- bedrooms, in addition to over 19,500 sq ft of retail space, ensuring convenience and comfort are prioritized.

Beyond the exquisite residences, everyday living is elevated with unparalleled amenities and the signature service of Marriott. Imagine starting your day with a workout in the open-to-sky gym or unwinding beside the horizon-stretching infinity pool. The Residences also feature a sophisticated leisure complex on the 5th floor, complete with dedicated children’s play zones, a sunbed water feature, tranquil yoga rooms, and treatment suites. On the 24th floor, a curated world of entertainment awaits, from a games room and theatre to a communal lounge.

Mr. Behrouz Javaheri, Chairman of Saba Properties, stated, “Today marks a significant milestone as we officially launch Marriott Residences Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. This exceptional development embodies our unwavering commitment to redefining branded living in Dubai. We are immensely proud to deliver a residence that seamlessly blends exquisite design, an unparalleled array of amenities, innovative technology and a strategic location, offering our residents a truly elevated lifestyle experience.”

Mr. Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, “The launch of the Residences marks an exciting milestone for Evolutions. This project exhibits our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class residential experiences in prime locations. Our collaboration with Saba Properties has been rooted in a shared pursuit of excellence, and together, we’ve brought to life a development that seamlessly blends the prestige of the Marriott brand with the vibrant energy of JLT. We’re proud to welcome this exceptional address into our portfolio.”

As part of Marriott’s ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional residence ownership experience, Residents will enjoy exclusive benefits through the ONVIA Owner Recognition Platform, designed to elevate their global lifestyle, including elevated Marriott Bonvoy Status, preferred hotel access, exclusive lifestyle partnerships, preferred access to the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, curated epicurean and wellness experiences, exclusive retail and concierge services, and locally inspired cultural and artistic engagement.

About Saba Properties

Saba Properties is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the development of luxury residential and commercial properties. With a focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, Saba Properties is dedicated to shaping the skyline of Dubai with iconic developments that redefine the standards of modern living. Saba Properties has already completed three high-rise towers in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Tower (JLT) district, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted developer in the region.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.