Dubai, UAE: Saasz Solutions, a leading provider of innovative printing solutions, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Fujifilm Middle East FZE, a renowned name in the imaging and printing industry. The partnership is set to expand the availability and distribution of Fujifilm’s cutting-edge printers in the Middle East region.

As part of this collaboration, Saasz Solutions will now offer two flagship products from Fujifilm’s portfolio: the Acuity Prime Series UV Flat Bed printer and the Acuity Ultra R2 Series UV Roll to Roll Printer in 3.2 & 5-meter variants. These printers bring a new level of quality and versatility to the region's printing market.

The Acuity Prime Series is a versatile UV Flat Bed printer specifically designed for interior decoration, glass printing, POP's, and Braille printing applications. With its advanced features, including white, primer, and varnish options, the Acuity Prime Series empowers businesses to explore a wider range of materials and create stunning, high-quality prints for various purposes.

On the other hand, the Acuity Ultra R2 Series caters to high-volume printing demands, making it ideal for billboards and fabric printing. Featuring the Kyocera print head with a 3.5 picolitre droplet size, the Acuity Ultra R2 ensures exceptional image resolution for both indoor and outdoor applications. Impressively, the Acuity Ultra R2 can achieve printing speeds of up to 600 square meters per hour, significantly enhancing productivity and meeting the demands of fast-paced production environments.

P Viswanathan (Visu), Managing Director at Saasz Solutions, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to join forces with FujiFilm to bring these outstanding printers to the GCC market. FujiFilm is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, which aligns perfectly with Saasz Solutions' mission of providing top-of-the-line printing solutions to our valued customers."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both SaasZ Solutions and FujiFilm Middle East. Together, they aim to revolutionize the printing industry in the region by delivering powerful, reliable, and cutting-edge printing solutions that cater to diverse business needs.

For more information about the Acuity Prime Series UV Flat Bed printer and the Acuity Ultra R2 Series UV Roll to Roll Printer, please visit Saasz Solutions' website at www.saaszsolutions.com.

-Ends-

About Saasz Solutions:

Saasz Solutions is an end-to-end solutions provider for major corporations seeking efficient and effective printing, interior, manufacturing and signage solutions. Operating primarily in the Middle East and Africa, Saasz Solutions has established itself as a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions, representing renowned brands such as Comograv CNC Machines, FujiFilm Industrial Roll to Roll & Flat Bed Printers, HP Latex Production, Rigid & Industrial Printers and Nablean ERP Solutions.

More information on https://saaszsolutions.com/