Saab and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence have signed a contract and Saab has received an order regarding in-service support for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution. The order value is approximately USD 190 million with a three-year contract period that runs until 2026.



The contract includes maintenance and logistics support, as well as training services.

“This agreement solidifies Saab’s role in ensuring that GlobalEye remains mission-ready. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence and providing long-term local support,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land.

By providing real-time information to units in air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 21,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable, and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Since its establishment in 2018, Saab’s state-of-the-art facility has played a pivotal role as a centre for the development and production of a wide range of cutting-edge defence and security products. Located within Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park, the facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saab AB. It aims to grow the local supply chain and actively promote employment opportunities for Emirati professionals, making a significant contribution to the region's economic advancement.

