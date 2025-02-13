Saab will reveal the new Coast Control Radar at the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is a next generation, phased-array, non-rotating, software defined radar developed in the UAE.

The safeguarding of territorial waterways and maritime traffic is increasingly important to the safety and security of both the vessels, national sovereignty and the wider global economy. Saab’s Coast Control Radar contributes to those objectives with a compact, modular design that ensures exceptional performance, including the tracking of smaller vessels in the most demanding coastal environments.

Designed for easy integration into infrastructure such as buildings, towers, and waterway bridges, the Coast Control Radar ensures flexible installation and can offer comprehensive 360-degree coverage. Its modular design minimises installation challenges while also offering routine software upgrades for continued exceptional detection and performance.

“As a world leader in radars, we’re pleased to announce the launch of our Coast Control Radar. As a solution developed by Saab in the UAE, we chose to launch the radar in the Middle East where the safe and reliable transit of maritime waterways is of great importance. The Coast Control Radar can provide nations of similar need with a highly effective means of monitoring these key economic lifelines while contributing to the safety and security of those who sail them,” said Heléne Bittmann, Saab’s UAE managing director.

Some key features of the Coast Control Radar include:

Built on superior military antenna/radar technology for dual-use applications;

Non-rotating phased-array design with a compact footprint and modular configuration which allow for up to 360-degree coverage;

Advanced detection capabilities for small and fast-moving objects at extended ranges even in harsh environments;

Cost-efficient lifecycle with reduced maintenance and high availability

Software based for continuous upgrades and a high level of automation software.

Developed at Saab’s research and development facility located in Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi, the Coast Control Radar underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to investing in the UAE’s defence and security ecosystem.

Visit Saab during IDEX 2025 at stand 07/B41 to learn more.

-Ends-

About Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 24,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab’s business operations in the UAE date back to the 1980s. In 2018, Saab established a state-of-the-art facility in the UAE that serves as a centre for research, development and production of a wide range of cutting-edge defence and security products. Located within Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park, the facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saab AB. It aims to grow the local supply chain and actively promote employment opportunities for Emirati professionals, making a significant contribution to the region's economic advancement.

Saab AB (publ)

SE-581 88 Linköping

Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

