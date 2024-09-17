“In close partnership with the UAE Air Force, Saab has developed, produced and delivered a fleet of five state-of-the-art GlobalEye aircraft, all in a period of less than 10 years. This further reinforces Saab’s position as leading provider in the airborne early warning and control segment,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to units in the air force, army and navy, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.



Further press information about GlobalEye can be found here: www.saab.com/globaleye-presskit.

