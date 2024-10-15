Saab will be showcasing its world-class homeland security and defence capabilities at the upcoming Milipol Qatar exhibition from 29 to 31 October, located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, stand D-019.

At the event Saab is displaying a range of advanced products and systems that provide operational advantage and situational awareness, addressing the most pressing homeland security and defence priorities.

“Saab continues to establish a strong footprint in the region, and we are pleased to be connecting with our stakeholders and industry partners. We have been present in Qatar since 2010, growing over the years and contributing to building a strong, resilient, and safe society, in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. Milipol Qatar presents an opportunity to strengthen our existing partnerships in-country and explore new areas for collaboration,” said Heléne Bittmann, Saab’s Middle East Managing Director.

Over the three days, some of what Saab will be featuring includes:

GlobalEye, the world's most advanced and sophisticated airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution, which combines an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land.

DeployNet, a rapidly deployable and scalable 5G/LTE wireless network delivering speedy, reliable and secure voice and data communication.

Giraffe 1X, part of our leading Giraffe radar family, provides users simultaneously with quality air defence target data, drone detection for counter-UAS defence, and sense and warn capability for rockets, artillery and mortars.

r-TWR family of Digital Towers, provides all the capabilities and more of the traditional air traffic control tower but with multiple advantages due to its digital approach including delivering a clear view in all weather conditions. It can be used for both civil and military operations from any location, whether on-site or remotely.

Visit our booth at D-019 to discover how Saab is keeping people and society safe.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

