Saab to showcase its advanced defence and security solutions at IDEX, stand 07/B41, from February 17-21, 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Saab will present its innovative product offering, specifically designed to address critical defence and security challenges. Visitors will gain insights into the solutions Saab has developed in the UAE, which highlight the company’s longstanding commitment to investing in a range of advanced technologies in the country.

“For over 30 years, Saab has partnered with the UAE government and industry to develop homegrown, world-class defence and security solutions, and build a strong ecosystem that supports Emiratisation, research and development, and innovation. As a trusted partner in the region, we continue to expand our footprint and build on our strategic partnerships. IDEX provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen collaboration and engage with customers, stakeholders and industry leaders who share our mission of keeping people and society safe,” said Heléne Bittmann, Saab’s UAE Managing Director.

Some of our featured Saab products at IDEX 2025 include:

GlobalEye , the world’s most advanced airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution, integrating advanced active and passive sensors to deliver long-range detection and exceptional situational awareness across air, maritime, and land domains.

, the world’s most advanced airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution, integrating advanced active and passive sensors to deliver long-range detection and exceptional situational awareness across air, maritime, and land domains. DeployNet, a rapidly deployable and scalable 5G/LTE wireless network delivering speedy, reliable, and secure voice and data communication. Designed and developed in the UAE, DeployNet was brought to market through cooperation with the UAE’s Tawazun Council.

Giraffe 1X and Giraffe 4A, multifunctional, multi-mission radars that create the time to act, with simultaneous capabilities including air surveillance, ground-based air defence, drone detection, and sense-and-warn capability.

Visit Saab at ADNEC’s stand 07/B41 to learn more about how Saab is contributing to a safer future.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 24,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab’s business operations in the UAE date back to the 1980s. In 2018, Saab established a state-of-the-art facility in the UAE that serves as a centre for research, development and production of a wide range of cutting-edge defence and security products. Located within Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park, the facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saab AB. It aims to grow the local supply chain and actively promote employment opportunities for Emirati professionals, making a significant contribution to the region's economic advancement.

