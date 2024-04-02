Rwabet Developments revealed that it has pumped 4 billion pounds into its investment plan, which it will implement during 2024 in the real estate market.



Khaled suyuti, Chairman of Rwabet Developments, said that there are three new projects in New Cairo and Shorouk City, noting that the first projects will be launched during the month of Ramadan 2024.



Amr Sabry, Director of Development and Investment at Rwabet Developments, added that the company will enter into a partnership with Barwa real estate Development - which owns three projects worth 2 billion pounds in Shorouk City, in addition to Rwabet targeting other projects in New Cairo worth one billion pounds and another project in the Administrative Capital.



Mohamed Hamdy, director of the commercial sector, said that the company’s first projects will be presented within days in New Cairo with new and different ideas to the real estate market, which are mini-compound projects with distinctive services and separate buildings, with a total investment of one billion pounds.



The director of the commercial sector of Rwabet Developments explained that the real estate market is capable of attracting more investments during the coming period, noting that the recent decisions taken by the Egyptian state will help stabilize exchange rates, which will lead to the stability of the prices of building materials and the stability of the prices of projects.



Wael Adel, Executive Director, said that Rwabet is a Saudi-Egyptian partnership seeking to implement distinguished projects in the Egyptian market and that it is cooperating with major consulting and engineering offices in implementing its project.



It is worth noting that Engineer Khaled suyuti has more than 25 years of experience in the field of project management and human capital management, as he worked in international companies, including Dallah Al-Baraka Company, owned by Sheikh Saleh Kamel, as he worked in the management of tourism and real estate projects in several countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. And Tunisia, as well as the Saudi Savola Company, which owns a factory for the production of vegetable oils and sugar in Egypt, and finally the Pepsi International Company in Saudi Arabia.

