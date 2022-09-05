Dubai, UAE: Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined, the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering Emirati youth, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre from 20th-22nd September 2022, supporting young Emiratis in achieving their deepest ambitions.

Hosted under the theme ‘Be’, the 2022 edition of Ru’ya will encourage Emiratis to ‘be bold, be responsible and be whatever and whoever they want to be’, inspiring young Emiratis on how to take their next professional steps, providing them with tools to take their career forward. More than just a recruitment fair, Ru’ya gives young Emiratis a roadmap to help them achieve their dreams. Ru’ya will welcome more than 18,000 visitors, and more than 100 exhibitors.

Employing Emiratis in an effective way across the public and private sectors – Emiratisation – has long been a key goal of the UAE government. It has manifested in a number of programmes, most recently through the launch of 13 new initiatives under the NAFIS programme which aims to drive work opportunities for both young and experienced Emiratis in the private sector. Among the many companies from across the UAE which will be represented at Ru’ya are those which have made significant progress over recent years through Emiratisation programmes, enabling talented Emiratis to be at the cusp of innovation in both public and private sectors. Some of the key organisations exhibiting for Ru’ya 2022 include Emirates Group, Emirates NBD, DP World, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and many others.

Ru’ya will explore ways that young Emiratis can forge career paths in areas such as banking, energy, logistics, property, government, telecoms, and hospitality, with data analysts, business operations managers, and software engineers most in-demand over the coming years, according to a recent survey[1].

Some of the key themes of the 2022 Ru’ya edition include a focus on future skills and helping Emiratis develop the necessary capabilities and knowledge needed for successful careers in a technology-driven world. There will also be a significant focus on sustainability, with the UAE forging ahead on its path to Net Zero by 2050. One manifestation of this focus will be ‘Design Different’, a competition in partnership with Ikea which will run at Ru’ya 2022, where particpants will get to design an affordable, recyclable, and energy-effective piece of furniture.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “For many years, the UAE government has invested in youth development, enabling young Emiratis to become future leaders and experts across various sectors and industries. From athletes to astronauts, nuclear engineers to artists, business owners and business leaders – Emiratis today are constantly recognised for their capabilities and the exciting careers they have developed. Ru’ya is here to help tomorrow’s best and brightest talent unleash their curiosity, abilities and passion so that they can become who they were born to be.”

Ru’ya 2022 will also empower UAE youth with career development skills, such as how to improve their CVs and how to make their personal brands stronger, through their alliances with leading organisations in the markets, such as LinkedIn. Young entrepreneurs with an idea for a sustainable business can also enter the Next You competition, with a Start-Up boot camp during Ru’ya 2022 for the best submissions. The boot camp will be an opportunity for entrants to finesse their business plan, and pitch their idea to a panel of experts, picking up vital tips on communication, time management and other areas from experts along the way.

