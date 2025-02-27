Relocation services company Volna receives 9,000 relocation requests in 2024, with 500 professionals actively undertaking exam preparations to enter Dubai’s healthcare sector

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s healthcare sector is experiencing an unprecedented wave of investment from Russian-speaking professionals, with 30 new clinics established by investors from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since 2023, and 150 Russian-speaking healthcare professionals joining the city’s medical workforce in 2024 alone, according to Dubai-based relocation services company Volna.

The company attributes this trend to Dubai’s reputation as a global healthcare hub and a preferred destination for Russian-speaking expatriates and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), driven by a supportive business environment and a growing demand for specialized medical services.

In 2024 alone, 150 healthcare professionals from CIS countries have joined Dubai’s medical sector, contributing expertise across various specializations, including 20 specialists in fields such as gynecology, anesthesiology, surgery, cardiology, and dermatology, alongside 80 General Practitioners (GPs), 20 dentists, and 30 beauty therapists.

The demand for relocation services among Russian-speaking healthcare professionals is growing. In 2024, Volna received 9,000 relocation requests, with 500 professionals actively preparing for qualification exams to practice in Dubai. This underscores a sustained interest in career opportunities in the UAE’s booming healthcare industry.

Dr Ksenia Butova, Founder & CEO of Volna, stated: “Dubai has become a premier destination for medical professionals and healthcare entrepreneurs from the CIS region. The city's investor-friendly policies and increasing demand for high-quality medical services are driving this trend. We are committed to supporting medical professionals in their transition, ensuring a seamless integration into Dubai’s dynamic healthcare ecosystem.”

The UAE, like the rest of the world, is facing a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. However, it remains one of the top global destinations for medical tourism, with significant potential for growth. The medical tourism market was valued at $31.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to $52.87 billion by 2027, as reported by GlobalData.

The UAE government has introduced the Emirates Health Services Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026 and the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. Additionally, the country is experiencing the fastest healthcare spending growth in the GCC, with expenditure expected to reach $30.7 billion by 2027, according to a survey by Alpen Capital.

Volna is a relocation services company dedicated to facilitating the transition of medical experts and clinic owners to the UAE and Europe, offering a seamless path to new career and business opportunities.

-Ends-

Learn more at: volna.me/en

For media enquiries, please contact:

Keel Comms

support@keelcomms.com