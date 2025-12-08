The world's only full-cycle gaming and animation development hub (Moscow Game Hub) opened in Moscow on November 28, drawing industry representatives from more than 20 countries including the Middle East, China, Latin America and CIS nations. The facility brings together studios ranging from indie developers to major international players, offering comprehensive infrastructure and support for global market entry.

Dubai, UAE: Moscow Game Hub – the world's only full-cycle gaming and animation development facility offering end-to-end support from creative concept to international market launch – was unveiled during Moscow International Game Week. The complex houses world-class gaming development infrastructure: motion-capture and facial-capture studios for character animation, photogrammetry facilities for 3D asset creation, professional sound recording studios for voiceovers and soundtracks, screening rooms for quality control, and a dedicated esports arena for competitive testing and tournaments. The facility also includes modern coworking spaces, conference halls, and a high-performance data processing center, providing resident companies with seamless technical capabilities across the entire development pipeline. Beyond infrastructure, Moscow Game Hub provides its resident studios with an integrated support ecosystem designed to accelerate growth and market success: development mentorship, publishing partnerships with global platforms, and market access consulting.

Middle East companies can apply for residency status. Residents benefit from preferential rent and direct access to the Russian market. Russia's gaming market – where approximately 88 million people actively play video games – demonstrates one of the world's highest gaming engagement rates, with Russians spending $4.5 billion annually on gaming content. According to industry estimates, game development costs are approximately 3x lower than in the United States, 2x lower than in Europe, and 1.5x lower than in Cyprus.

Beyond cost advantages, the Moscow location offers residents access to one of the world's greenest megacities with advanced metro systems, comprehensive healthcare infrastructure, high security standards, and vibrant cultural amenities – critical factors for companies establishing regional operations and relocating technical staff.

The opening drew representatives from game studios and associations in UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Argentina, Chile and other nations. International participants highlighted the unique format combining development, production and global distribution on the same platform. Senior representatives from the MENA gaming sector joined the event, including Mustafa Yaya, CTO and co-founder of Blackburne Games, alongside regional leaders such as MJ Fahmi, CEO of Qatar's Digital Dunes, Egypt's creative sector is represented by Wael Elemam from Saudisoft.Co and Ziad Toukhy, Art Director at Rawa Games.

More than 40 companies have already joined Moscow Game Hub, from independent studios to major industry players. The new venue aims to become a point of attraction for developers, providing access to state-of-the-art equipment, a professional community and international promotion opportunities.

The hub's launch responds to growing demand for gaming products in the world. Russian gamers spend an average of 3-5 hours weekly playing games, with 73% of the gaming audience under 24 years old – a demographic profile attractive to developers seeking long-term market engagement.

"Developing the gaming industry is a key priority for Moscow's Creative Industries Agency, and MENA region represents a strategic partner in this effort," said Gulnara Agamova, head of the agency leading the project. "MENA companies are our priority partners. The entire game creation cycle from concept to international market release is now concentrated here in Moscow, creating a platform where Middle Eastern and Russian studios can collaborate, co-develop, and access each other's markets."

Moscow Game Hub offers structured support across the entire development lifecycle. Early-stage studios receive concept review, prototype assistance, and investor introductions. Development teams gain access to 24/7 technical infrastructure, focus group testing, and marketing support. Operating companies benefit from monetization optimization, performance audits, and community management tools. For market expansion, the hub provides rebranding services, distribution partnerships, M&A preparation, and strategic buyer connections, creating a comprehensive ecosystem supporting games from inception through exit.

Moscow Game Hub supports game studios and cross-border collaboration at every stage – from training emerging talent to export assistance. Companies can participate in international exhibitions and forums, showcase products and close deals, strengthening their position in the global interactive entertainment market. The hub’s infrastructure enables production of video games and 3D animation of any type and complexity, while serving as a networking platform for industry professionals.

Moscow International Game Week took place from November 27-30, bringing together leading gaming companies, developers and experts from more than 20 countries. The business program featured sessions with participants from the Middle East, India, Indonesia, Latin America and CIS countries, focusing on forging new international partnerships and alliances.

The inaugural Moscow International Gaming Week was organized by Moscow's Creative Industries Agency and the city's Department of Culture. The event aimed to showcase Russian game development and Moscow's infrastructure for the gaming industry, while creating a platform for new international alliances and partnerships.