Ras Al Khaimah (UAE): His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today formally inaugurated Motherson’s facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), stating that the Emirate’s vision for sustainable development is strengthening its position as a leading destination for investments and that its local economy is evolving to increase its contribution to the overall growth of the UAE.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we have an integrated strategy to diversify the economy and achieve balanced growth across all sectors in a manner that ensures the sustainable development of our Emirate and adherence to our national objectives,” H.H. Sheikh Saud said. “This strategy lends great flexibility to the Emirate’s economic ecosystem, allowing us to keep pace with rapid changes across all sectors and to enhance our competitiveness to be among the most sought-out business destinations in the region and the world.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud’s comments came as he inaugurated the Motherson facility at RAKEZ’s Al Hamra Industrial Zone. Motherson is one of the largest global companies specializing in manufacturing wiring harnesses for commercial vehicles and other special purpose vehicles around the world. The inauguration was ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, RAKEZ Managing Director, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson, along with several officials from both RAKEZ and Motherson.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his confidence that the factory will be a strong addition to the thriving manufacturing sector in Ras Al Khaimah, which contributes about 30% to the Emirate’s GDP. After unveiling the plaque to open the factory, H.H. Sheikh Saud toured the facility and was briefed on its advanced manufacturing technologies.

The state-of-the-art facility is Motherson’s eighth in the region, with others located in Dubai and Sharjah, highlighting the UAE’s crucial role in the company’s strategy. The company employes over 180,000 people in 41 countries across five continents and is a key supplier to German, Spanish, French, U.S. Japanese and Indian automotive manufacturers.

-Ends-

About His Highness Sheikh Saud

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler’s Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, H.H. Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and RAK Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), H.H. Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate’s population.

H.H. Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.