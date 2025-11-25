Built on the AI-driven RUCKUS One platform, the new MDU 360 capability, RUCKUS DSE AI assistant, and Wi-Fi 7 access points work together to bring intelligent network management and integrated Wi-Fi solutions to MDU stakeholders

Dubai, UAE :CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced its new RUCKUS® MDU (Multi-Dwelling Unit) suite featuring innovative AI and Wi-Fi 7 solutions. This new suite of solutions meets stakeholder demands through its ability to combine enterprise-level Wi-Fi® analytics with cloud simplicity and automation; this enables more devices per unit, low latency and high reliability, and a reduction in manual troubleshooting. These outcomes will help drive improved resident satisfaction and optimize operating costs.

MDU operators can benefit from these advanced features:

RUCKUS One® MDU 360 Platform builds on the proven RUCKUS One AI-driven platform specifically for property-group owners and managed service providers (MSPs). The MDU 360 solution delivers a unified view of network health, resident experience and service-level performance across every property in the portfolio. It delivers intelligent analytics, simplified role-based access and predictive insights from RUCKUS AI, to transform how property networks are managed. The unified view of network performance and resident experience helps identify trends, verify service quality and make data-driven decisions.

RUCKUS Digital System Engineer (DSE) an AI-powered assistant, uses a chat interface to help property operators, MSPs, and IT teams quickly and easily manage large residential portfolios—turning complex network analytics into simple, natural-language interactions with data-driven answers. Menus are replaced by conversation, dashboards are auto generated, and insights are available to users without specialized product expertise. Embedded directly within the RUCKUS One platform, DSE makes the platform more approachable for every user, from first-time administrators to veteran network engineers, by turning complex data exploration into an intuitive, conversational experience.

RUCKUS H670 and R575 Wi-Fi 7 tri-band wall- and ceiling-mounted access points deliver multi-gigabit performance and built-in Bluetooth® Low Energy and Zigbee® radios with Matter and Thread support—enabling advanced IoT services across modern multi-dwelling and managed property environments. Backed by RUCKUS Networks patented RF technologies and AI-driven optimization, these access points deliver strong signals, broad coverage and consistent performance—even in the most demanding conditions. Seamless integration with the RUCKUS One, RUCKUS SmartZone™, and RUCKUS Unleashed™ solutions provides AI-driven assurance, giving property owners and operators a smarter, faster and more secure connected experience for every resident and device.

“Our RUCKUS MDU suite showcases our leadership in AI innovation and our proven expertise in Wi-Fi 7 MDU networks—making it easier for our customers to build and manage high-quality networks and services for MDUs,” said Bart Giordano, SVP & president, RUCKUS Networks. “Our market-leading AI solutions represent a major breakthrough. Owners and MSPs can now drill down from a high-level view of network health to see the resident experience score and historical SLA performance for every property and unit. Furthermore, users can query the RUCKUS Digital System Engineer (DSE) AI assistant in simple language, instead of navigating menus or building reports. They’ll get data-driven answers, visualized through tables, charts or widgets that reveal actionable insights. This is the future of MDU network automation and management.”

