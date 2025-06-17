Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced new AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 and Gen AI-based solutions from RUCKUS Networks, which round out its portfolio for the hospitality industry. The portfolio of solutions provides full-service, mid-scale, and limited-service hotels a range of connectivity options for delivering customized guest Wi-Fi® experiences that meet the unique demands of each market segment—from luxury to budget hotels.

“RUCKUS has worked with leading hotels around the world to raise the bar for wireless connectivity and guest experiences,” said Bart Giordano, SVP & president, NICS, CommScope. “These cutting-edge RUCKUS solutions reflect our commitment to helping our hospitality customers and partners scale their networks, reduce operational costs, and improve performance and reliability through AI-driven network assurance systems. We offer a purposedriven solution for every tier of the hospitality spectrum—enabling every guest, device and application to get the connection and attention it deserves.”

Building on the previously launched RUCKUS One® platform—our AI-driven, cloud native platform that delivers network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence in a unified dashboard— these offerings expand our hospitality portfolio.

Custom Connectivity for Every Tier

The RUCKUS® hospitality solutions work together seamlessly, allowing businesses to pick and choose the right combination for their specific needs. LAN service providers are enabled to provide more customized solutions to their hospitality clients. Additionally, for those who prefer a guided option, RUCKUS has pre-configured bundles for each of the following market segments:

Full-service hotels—Elevating the guest experience with the new H670 access point (AP) This option is the ideal choice for hotels investing in digital transformation and guest experiences because it provides the industry’s first RUCKUS One managed AI-driven hospitality focused Wi Fi 7 solution for premium hotel environments. The RUCKUS H670 solution, a tri-radio wall-mounted AP, offers dual concurrent IoT radios and dual multigigabit Power over Ethernet (PoE) output ports, enabling seamless IoT integration and powering of next-generation in-room technologies, from smart locks to environmental sensors. With support for high device density and offering superior RF efficiency, the H670 solution enhances the guest experience with fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity for streaming, video conferencing platforms and smart room controls.

Mid-scale hotels—Expanding our mid-scale offering with the new R370 AP

Featuring the AI-driven dual-band RUCKUS R370 solution, this option allows hotels to simplify operations and leapfrog technologies with the benefits of Wi-Fi 7. The R370 solution enables secure, reliable and easy-to-manage wireless coverage in guest rooms, small lobbies and small dining areas to enhance guest satisfaction. Its dual-band Wi-Fi 7 capability doubles the PHY data rate of entry-level Wi-Fi 6 APs and supports seamless streaming, video calls, and IoT integration, providing a future-ready network experience without a costly infrastructure overhaul.

o Limited-service hotel turnkey solution

This new bundle is designed specifically with affordability and simplicity of limitedservice offerings in mind. This suite features cloud-connected remote management services for the RUCKUS Unleashed™ platform—an integrated guest Wi-Fi portal—and high-performance, cost-effective hardware, featuring the RUCKUS R350e AP and the new ICX® 8100 Ethernet switch. Built for cost-conscious organizations, the RUCKUS ICX 8100 switch delivers simplified, secure, enterprise-grade networking at an affordable price.

The Next Generation of RUCKUS Hospitality Suite

RUCKUS One Hospitality Edition —The latest release enables automated onboarding and dynamic network access based on guest identity. The next generation includes: Agentic AI-powered customizable dashboard canvas, a purpose-driven interface that allows users to interact with and automate their networks using plain English. RUCKUS DPSK3, which enable hotels to offer secure, seamless Wi-Fi 7 access at scale via this patented technology. Role Based Access Control (RBAC) that enables brands to confidently delegate responsibilities without compromising security or visibility. RUCKUS One dynamic configuration template engine that streamlines the deployment process, provides consistency and reduces the potential for configuration errors.

—The latest release enables automated onboarding and dynamic network access based on guest identity. The next generation includes: Brand 360 Dashboard —The enhanced dashboard gives brands a global view with realtime visibility into how each property is performing, measuring compliance with brand standards, quality of guest connectivity, and the effectiveness of network service partners.

—The enhanced dashboard gives brands a global view with realtime visibility into how each property is performing, measuring compliance with brand standards, quality of guest connectivity, and the effectiveness of network service partners. AI Onboarding Assistant—The assistant improves efficiency, productivity and accuracy while creating and deploying configurations and managing policy enforcement to enable every property to operate within brand guidelines. Improved single sign-on and multi-factor authentication adds layers of administrative security across all management levels.

"I've been very impressed by how intuitive RUCKUS One is! It makes managing the entire network effortless for any hotel in Sonesta's portfolio, regardless of which provider we are working with. The full visibility it offers means I can pinpoint issues, down to the AP level, before it becomes a problem, making operations smoother and more secure every day,” noted Jillian Kenney, Property Internet Services Manager, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.

AI-Driven RUCKUS Wireless APs

Two new APs join an already existing AP solution to provide a complete portfolio with options that provide performance and price tiers to match every hospitality market segment. Each option supports faster speeds, ultra-low latency, increased capacity and reliable connections to empower hotels to deliver high-performance connectivity experiences even in the most challenging RF environments.

New RUCKUS H670 Indoor AP —The industry’s first AI-driven, wall-mounted, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 AP with dual concurrent IoT radios and dual multi-gigabit PoE output ports setting new performance standards for in-room connectivity. applications and IoT devices.

—The industry’s first AI-driven, wall-mounted, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 AP with dual concurrent IoT radios and dual multi-gigabit PoE output ports setting new performance standards for in-room connectivity. applications and IoT devices. New RUCKUS R370 Indoor AP—A compact, enterprise-grade entry-level, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 AI-driven AP offering economical multi-gigabit performance and future-ready connectivity for low to medium-density environments with patented RUCKUS innovations.

CommScope will be demonstrating these hospitality focused innovations at the 2025

Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference HITECH, June 16-19 in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, please visit the RUCKUS website.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks.

