Dubai: Rubicon Exotic, a leading global producer of premium fruit juices, and Safco International, a renowned name in the beverage distribution industry, are thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership that promises to bring innovative and refreshing changes to the beverage industry. This strategic collaboration aims to provide consumers with a wide range of exotic flavours, which are healthy recipes and offer an enhanced overall experience.

“As a leading distributor in the UAE, SAFCO is thrilled to join hands with Rubicon Drinks, a brand renowned for its authentic and exotic fruit flavors," said Gagandeep Sahni, Managing Director at SAFCO. "We are confident that this partnership will not only enhance our product portfolio but also meet the growing demand for premium drinks within the HORECA sector”.

Rubicon Exotic is known for its exotic fruit juice blends, using the finest fruits sourced from around the world. Their commitment to quality and innovation has made them a preferred choice for consumers seeking unique and delightful beverages. Safco International, on the other hand, is a respected name in the distribution of beverages, boasting an extensive network and a strong market presence.

This partnership represents a synergistic approach, combining Rubicon Exotic's innovative product line with Safco International's distribution expertise. The joint venture is expected to offer several benefits to both companies and, most importantly, to consumers with an expanded product portfolio and enhanced distribution network.

"We are excited to partner with Safco International," said Jose Jacob, Sales and Marketing Director, International Business. He further added, "This collaboration allows us to reach a broader audience and share the unique taste of our exotic fruit juice blends with more consumers in the country."

"We believe that this partnership with Rubicon Exotic is a strategic move that aligns with our vision of bringing innovative and high-quality beverages to the global market," commented Mohith Madhu, Head of Beverages at Safco International.

Together, Rubicon Exotic and Safco International aim to set new standards in the beverage industry, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers. The partnership promises to be a refreshing development for the beverage market, offering more options, better availability, and a commitment to quality and sustainability.

Currently, Rubicon Exotic products are sold in a variety of retail locations, including Spinneys, Waitrose, Carrefour, Lulu, Zoom, Geant, Choithrams, Abu Dhabi Coop, Sharjah Coop, Al Maya, and Aswaaq for UAE residents. Additionally, customers may purchase the brand's goods online through Lulu online, Carrefour, Amazon, Choithrams.com, Noon, Instashop, Spinneys, Talabat, and Mumzworld.

For more information, visit Rubicon Exotic and Safco International

About Rubicon Exotic:

Rubicon has been a market leader in exotic juices since it was founded in 1982. They offer a wide range of unique flavours, such as Organic Coconut, Passionfruit, Lychee, Mango, Guava Guanabana, Cranberry and Pomegranate. Each drink is made from 100% juice, without any added sugar, artificial flavours, or colouring. Rubicon only selects the best exotic fruit varieties from around the world to ensure that the essence of each fruit is captured in their products.

About Safco International:

Safco International is a well-established player in the beverage distribution industry, renowned for its extensive distribution network and commitment to providing high-quality beverages to consumers. With a global presence, Safco International is dedicated to delivering innovative beverage solutions.

