Abu Dhabi – Facilitated by Raytheon, an RTX business, three winning student teams from the 2024 Abu Dhabi University (ADU) Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC) recently experienced a unique opportunity at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025. During the visit, the students and a number of ADU faculty members received exclusive tours of the Raytheon pavilion and select partner exhibits.

The tour provided students with firsthand exposure to the latest defense and aerospace technologies, offering valuable insights into the industry and its diverse ecosystem. From exploring advanced systems to engaging with industry leaders, the students gained a deeper understanding of real-world applications for their research and potential career paths in STEM fields.

RTX’s facilitation of this IDEX experience builds upon the company’s ongoing commitment to URIC, having supported the competition the last two years, and the upcoming 2025 edition set to take place in May. This continued partnership underscores RTX’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators and investing in STEM education within the UAE.

"Our partnership with ADU and the opportunity to host these bright students at IDEX reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation in the UAE. We believe in investing in the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers, and these students represent the future of our industry," said Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, an RTX business.

"Seeing the latest advancements in defense technology at IDEX was incredibly inspiring for our students. The tour sparked their curiosity and ignited their passion for innovation, further encouraging them to pursue careers in STEM fields," said Professor Montasir Qasymeh, ADU’s Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development.

This successful collaboration between RTX and ADU exemplifies the power of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation and developing future talent. The IDEX visit provided a unique platform for students to connect their academic pursuits with real-world applications, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the defense and aerospace sectors. By developing this talent pipeline, RTX’s Raytheon is contributing to the UAE's long-term vision for a knowledge-based economy.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.