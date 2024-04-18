JOHANNESBURG, South Africa:– RS South Africa, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products. The campaign will run until 30 April 2024.

“Electronics has been at the heart of our business for over 80 years, and we are still the ideal partner to help our customers source the products, services and design tools they need to get the job done,” comments Erick Wessels, RS Sales Director. “From board level components to development kits, connectors, or displays and optoelectronics, RS has a comprehensive range of products from over 700 electronics manufacturers including leading brands such as TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex, Infineon, ST, Microchip, Renesas, ams OSRAM, SEGGER, Würth Elektronik, and ebm-papst.”

Key technologies for electronics available from RS include semiconductors in small pack and bulk options; passive components for electronics design; and displays and optoelectronics, including LED lighting parts, couplers, and indicators; development tools and kits, such as evaluation boards, emulation and simulation tools, programmers, prototyping tools and accessories; connectors, such as power, signalling and data connectors for board, panel and machine level applications; and on- and offboard power supplies; soldering; ESD control; test and measurement; and electronic tools.

In addition, the DesignSpark community connects over a million like-minded engineers from all walks of life, using RS’s design resources to improve productivity and innovate responsibly, including programming software, CAD libraries, and tech updates.

For more information about the Electronics Campaign, visit: Electronics | RS (rs-online.com) and stand the chance to receive up to 20% discount.

RS South Africa is a proudly Level 2 B-BBEE accredited company. For more information about our extensive product range, visit the RS South Africa Website.

RS Group

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

