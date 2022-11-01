Abu Dhabi:- Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), one of the leading providers of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a non- binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NNPC Medical Services Limited (NMSL), during ADIPEC, the world's most influential gathering for energy industry professionals, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) between October 31st and November 3rd, 2022.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) is a state- owned oil corporation established in 1977 and the largest asset holder within the Nigerian oil & gas industry as company with business and operations across the entire spectrum of energy value chain. NMSL is a subsidiary wholly owned by NNPC limited. The MOU aims at promoting a genuine and mutually beneficial collaboration between both partners.

On the occasion, RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: “Signing with NNPC today is a first step toward establishing a full healthcare solution for NNPC to help them to manage their hospitals, site clinic, emergencies and affiliated services. This will be the first oil & gas company as part of RPM’s expansion plans in Africa and we would be looking into other oil & gas companies in Africa in the near future.”

Mallam Mele Kyari Group CEO, NNPC, in his remarks shortly after signing the MOU said “ NNPC is happy to work with the RPM team to improve healthcare delivery for its staff and other Nigerians:”

-Ends-

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency services. The company, which manages over 260 site clinics has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi and was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.