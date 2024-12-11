United Arab Emirates – RoyalJet is taking a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for private jets in the regional and global markets by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus Corporate Jets. The MoU signifies the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator’s commitment to purchase of three (3) brand new ACJ320neo's and six (6) Purchase Rights.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RoyalJet by Shafiul Syed, CEO, and Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets during the 10th edition of the MEBAA Show 2024 happening at the Dubai World Central’s (DWC) Dubai Airshow site.

“The business aviation market and the demand for private jets are growing,” Syed said. “As part of our unwavering commitment to provide the RoyalJet brand of service excellence to customers, we are constantly looking at how we can further elevate our level of service and add a new dimension into our market offering.

“We are looking forward to progressing this deal in the near future and be able to deliver a whole new travel experience to customers,” Syed added. “We wish to thank our counterparts at Airbus Corporate Jets for working closely with us in making this MoU possible.”

Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets, commented: “With this first significant agreement for the ACJ320neo, RoyalJet will become the latest Airbus Corporate Jets Family customer. As a leader in the premium private aviation sector, we are delighted with RoyalJet's decision to select the ACJ for its next chapter in its growth.

“The ACJ320neo, with its unmatched cabin space, superior comfort, and cutting-edge technology, will enable RoyalJet to provide exceptional travel experiences for its customers, at the lowest fuel burn of any aircraft in its class. It is the perfect choice for connecting business leaders where it matters, when it matters – fostering trade, collaboration, and innovation across global business communities. We will support RoyalJet's introduction of this new aircraft type into its fleet and look forward to supporting its continued success.”

The ACJ320neo is the benchmark in its category offering the largest cross section, superior passenger comfort, the latest technologies, reliable operations, and lower fuel burn and carbon emissions.

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, Bailiwick of Guernsey Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and San Marino entities, owns and/or operates nine Boeing Business Jets and five Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

About Airbus Corporate Jets

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) creates the world’s most rewarding flying experiences for customers by providing them with unique expertise, the finest service, best technology and highest standards of care in corporate aviation. All Airbus corporate jets come from the most modern aircraft family on the market, derived from Airbus’ successful market-leading jetliners.

https://www.acj.airbus.com