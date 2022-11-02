UAE, Abu Dubai: RoyalJet Abu Dhabi, an award-winning global leader in premium private aviation, has added yet another Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) to its fleet taking the total number of BBJs to 13. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 3-day Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022, the only dedicated general & business aviation exhibition in the Middle East, which is being held at the Al Bateen Executive Airport. RoyalJet had also acquired a BBJ early this year, which made it the world’s largest BBJ Operator in the world.

The latest BBJ boasts 19 passenger VVIP interior with a forward crew rest area, a master bedroom with a private lavatory and shower, and a first-class lounge. Finished with custom-made materials and state-of-the-art design configuration, the BBJ is designed for the best functionality and maximum comfort.

The first-class lounge area is equipped with a custom liner system, CMS-controlled electric window shades, VIP-style custom carpet, LED reading, table lights, and wash lighting with customised mood presets among others. It also has a 32-inch monitor, cabinets with two pullout tables on each side, hanging storage, and active emergency exits on both sides.

The master bedroom is fitted with CMS-controlled electric window shades, VIP-style custom carpet, wash lighting, and a 42-inch monitor. There’s also the under-bed storage, a nightstand with storage, and a full-height closet with storage among others. In the rear of the plane is the master lavatory complete with a rectangular shower.

RoyalJet’s CEO Mohammed Husain Ahmed expressed his delight at the purchase of the new aircraft, he said: “Over all of last year, demand exceeded supply in the premium aviation industry across the region. The overall health of the global private jet market has been going strong, and this growth is expected to reach greater heights as we move into a very busy period packed with events and conferences. The UAE’s leadership has committed itself to supporting tourism and global trade by investing in building a strong logistics sector, and we also have the FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar this year, due to which we have seen a surge in the demand to fly across the GCC. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision, we are actively looking to expand our operations to serve our premium clientele. Adding the new BBJ is a step in that direction,” he added.

With regard to participation at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022, Mohammed said, “The Abu Dhabi Air Expo is a wonderful platform that brings together aviation & aerospace industry leaders from across the globe along with aviation professionals, enthusiasts, and customers to interact and network. The event also showcases the latest developments, technology, and equipment in general aviation. It is our pleasure to be participating in the Air Expo and meeting with our industry network from all over the world. It is a great opportunity and we hope to close some high-level deals here.”

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo has grown to become one of the most successful aviation exhibitions within the region and features high-quality personalized chalets and a static display of all the latest aircraft on the market ranging from ultralights to business jets and helicopters.

The three-day Air Expo event is showcasing the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment, and services. Over a hundred aircraft from ultra-light to heavy business jets are on display for delegates seeking out a variety of aircraft and aviation-related services. Conferences at the Expo will bring together over 80 leading speakers, delegates, thought leaders and industry experts connecting the Middle East (and beyond) aviation & aerospace sector for innovative sessions.

About RoyalJet

The RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.

RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network.

RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

