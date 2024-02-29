As part of its keenness to provide the best innovative services to its customers in its pioneering residential project “Monark”, Royal Development signed a cooperation protocol with gig insurance company to provide total coverage services for the value of the real estate unit to customers against the maximum risks of non-payment in a precedent that is the first of its kind in Egypt and the real estate sector.

The protocol was signed by Engineer Sherif Shaalan, Chairman of Royal Development, and Mohamed Roshdy, Head of Marketing Sector at GIG Egypt, in the presence of Dr. Karim Shaalan, CEO of Royal Development, Saher Magdy, Head of the Commercial Sector of Royal Development, and a number of leaders of the two companies.

Sherif Shaalan, Chairman of Royal Development, said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the signing that this protocol comes within the framework of the company’s strategy and methodology in taking into account the customer’s needs and providing all services that enhance his standards of safety and reassurance, the most important of which is the customer’s concern about the inability to fulfill them.

In installments due on the real estate unit that he purchased as a result of a number of emergency circumstances that hinder his ability to meet the installments, the company decided to provide an insurance service for the maximum risks of non-payment to its customers with GIG Egypt which provides innovative solutions in this context that suit all customers’ needs.

Shaalan added that this protocol is the first of its kind and a new and unprecedented step in the real estate field and part of the company’s plan to provide a number of very distinctive services for the “Monark” project in line with the standards of innovation and sustainability that characterize the project, which qualified it to obtain the Best Innovative Project Award for the year 2023 from the “Monark” project.

The British Foundation "The Global Economics", explaining that "Monarch" in Mostakbal City is characterized by a unique architectural design that conforms to the highest engineering and architectural standards and specifications to be one of the most important residential projects that belong to smart, sustainable, environmentally friendly projects, which is in line with With the company's philosophical vision in construction, which is based on managing and exploiting spaces and providing all possibilities in order to create an integrated urban community in which all international standards are available for implementing quality of life for all its residents.

Mohamed Roshdy, head of the marketing sector at gig, expressed his happiness at signing this protocol with one of the most important real estate development companies in the East Cairo region, which has a proud history of providing innovative and architecturally distinctive projects, praising the company’s keenness to provide new and distinguished services to all its clients, especially the total coverage of the value of the real estate unit. For customers in cases of inability to pay for special reasons, stressing that it will be the beginning of more cooperation with the company in other new projects and various services also provided by them during the coming period.

Rushdi pointed out that GIG Egypt always seeks to find all possible means that serve its customers better with the aim of making a difference in the insurance market strongly and positively, pointing out that the company’s strategy and vision are based on spreading the concept of Takaful insurance among the culture of society, while preserving its main assets of In experience and distinguished service, to meet customers’ current and future needs, by providing innovative Takaful insurance programs and benefits that can be a basic foundation and solid ground that enables our customers to rely on in the future.

