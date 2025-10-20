Abu Dhabi, UAE – Royal Development Holding, a premier real estate development firm and subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), in strategic alliance with its joint venture partner and luxury real estate developer, SAAS Properties, is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Swiss Pro Foundations LLC as the contractor responsible for executing the piling and enabling works for the landmark Seamont Autograph Collection Residences in Abu Dhabi.

This appointment marks a pivotal milestone in the progression of the AED 1.6 billion, state-of-the-art waterfront development located on the iconic Al Reem Island. The scope of work includes shoring installation, deep excavation and piling—critical activities that will support the vertical construction of one of the most highly anticipated residential projects in the UAE capital. Mobilisation commenced on 6 October 2025, with completion expected by April 2026, setting the stage for the next transformative phase of development.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Harbour—the joint venture established by Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties—remarked:

“The Seamont development is a testament to our unwavering commitment to architectural integrity, engineering excellence, and timely delivery. The appointment of Swiss Pro Foundations reflects our strategic approach to execution, where each partner is selected not merely for technical capability, but for a shared vision of quality, reliability, and distinction.

At Royal Development Holding & SAAS Properties, our projects are not just built—they are curated to embody the principles of enduring design, meticulous craftsmanship, and elevated living.”

Positioned to become Abu Dhabi’s inaugural residential development under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, Seamont is envisioned as a benchmark in branded luxury living—merging contemporary coastal aesthetics with panoramic vistas and lifestyle-enhancing amenities that resonate with both local and international investors.

Following the complete sell-out of Phase One, Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties have unveiled Phase Two, offering a limited collection of 216 meticulously designed residences. This release includes an elegant mix of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-4 bedroom duplexes, each conceived to capture the essence of the Seamont lifestyle—where urban sophistication meets the tranquillity of the waterfront.

Strategically located in proximity to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and financial landmarks—including Al Maryah Island, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Club—Seamont offers seamless connectivity to the broader capital and is a short drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The development will ultimately comprise 497 premium residential units, ranging from 1 to 3-bedroom apartments to expansive 4-bedroom townhouses and exclusive penthouses, each offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Saadiyat Island’s cultural skyline.

About Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding is a luxury real estate developer launched in 2025 under the umbrella of leading, UAE-based conglomerate ESG Emirates Stallions Group aiming to evolve space and elevate lives. The company is committed to building lifestyle-driven communities that redefine the future of living through excellence, innovation and comprehensive real estate solutions.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About SAAS Properties

SAAS Properties is a distinguished luxury property developer headquartered in the UAE. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. Renowned for its ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces and driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments, SAAS Properties is committed to redefining luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set new standards for quality and sophistication.

Legal disclaimer: Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Royal Harbour LTD uses the Autograph Collection marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.