Manama, Bahrain – Royal Ambassador, a leading property management and hospitality company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its successful certification to the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 standard. This certification is a recognition of the company's unwavering commitment to quality management and customer satisfaction in its property management services.

Royal Ambassador's journey to ISO 9001:2015 certification is an inspiring tale of dedication and excellence. The certification, valid from October 2, 2023, to October 1, 2026, is a testament to the company's systematic and process-driven approach to enhancing customer satisfaction and improving operational efficiencies.

At the heart of Royal Ambassador's success is its Property Management Department, renowned for managing luxury residential apartments across Bahrain. This division has been instrumental in redefining residential property standards by fostering a holistic community lifestyle, marked by 5-star resort amenities and seamless experiences.

The company's innovative practices have significantly improved service delivery, reducing owner-related complaints and enhancing communication with residents. Its efficient management of utilities, rental collections, and a robust account receivable process have resulted in achieving high yearly rent revenues.

To commemorate this milestone, Royal Ambassador recently held a celebration, marked by a cake-cutting ceremony. A highlight of the event was an address by Salman AlKooheji, Cluster Property Manager acknowledging the efforts of all contributors to the ISO certification process.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Royal Ambassador, and we are proud of our dedicated property management team. Our journey to becoming a leader in property management services in the region is a story of commitment, excellence, and a relentless pursuit of meeting our clients' diverse real estate needs, we have strengthened our real estate portfolio and excelled in nurturing owner and resident relations. This has been vital in allowing us to deliver the highest standards of service and become a one-stop shop for all real estate requirements.

Our portfolio, featuring luxury brands such as the Fontana Series: Fontana Towers, Fontana Gardens, Fontana Suites, and Fontana Infinity, along with Seef Avenue II, exemplifies our commitment to quality and elegance. In addition to the premium brands of Springfield portfolio, including Springfield Juffair, Springfield Amwaj, and the pioneering Springfield Suites — our first venture into hotel-serviced apartments — reflects our innovative approach. Further, the Spring Hill series, ARIVA, and The Hive offices, have set new benchmarks for community living in high-rise residential towers.

These achievements underscore our vision to create vibrant, high-quality living experiences with a five stars luxury lifestyle. As we celebrate this ISO 9001:2015 certification, it's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and a promise of our ongoing commitment to excellence in every facet of our operations."

Royal Ambassador sets a high standard in property management - before property handover a dedicated team provides meticulous snagging services, assessing and enhancing every aspect of the property to elevate its condition and value. This commitment to excellence extends to RA comprehensive online registration services, where they handle the registration of lease and freehold purchase agreements with the relevant governmental authorities.

For those seeking to rent, lease, or invest in buy-to-lease properties, Royal Ambassador offers unparalleled services through its in-house leasing agents. RA expertise in residential towers has enabled it to maintain the highest occupancy rates across its portfolio of over 3,000 apartments. Royal Ambassador achieves this by diversifying its marketing and communication strategies to reach potential tenants and by leveraging its deep market knowledge to match properties with suitable tenant profiles.

In addition, the RA in-house Facility Management team is responsible for maintaining the properties they manage and proficiently handle all maintenance requirements, whether it's routine annual maintenance, proactive preventive maintenance, or responding swiftly to ad hoc breakdowns. This comprehensive approach ensures that every property under RA management meets and exceeds the highest standards of living and satisfaction. In Operations, the front desk teams handle lease notices and ensure that residents are always informed about their contract status.

Moreover, Royal Ambassador can efficiently handle any utility-related problems. The team is skilled in resolving any concerns that may arise with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), including tariff settlements. A crucial factor in RA's success is its strong accounts receivable process, which is led by a committed legal team. As the management communicate with government representatives to resolve matters related to the unit, perform regular maintenance and ensure the quality of the unit.