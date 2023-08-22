Dubai, UAE: Roya Lifestyle Developments, the recently-launched real estate development company, unveils its inaugural project, SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah. Marking it as the first standalone SLS-branded residences outside the Americas, set to open in 2026.



Situated atop the West Crescent, the ultra-luxury residences will be developed by Roya Lifestyle Developments while licensed and operated by Ennismore, the visionary development lifestyle hospitality company. The branded residences will boast 113 units with varying layouts and configurations from two and three bedroom simplex and three and four bedroom duplex, to three and four bedroom penthouses. For a more secluded escape, the ground floor will host 13 residences, with two to four bedroom options, each adorned with its own private garden, offering a sense of serenity and exclusivity.



SLS Residences epitomize ultra-luxury living in every aspect of existence. Whether it's the unparalleled amenities available to residents, the exceptional services they can access, or even the breathtaking views from their homes, SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah stands as a testament to magnificence. By seamlessly blending extravagance with the vibrant and spirited ambiance at the heart of SLS, these Residences transcend traditional luxury, setting entirely new standards and redefining expectations.



Designed by international architecture and interior design firms, each residence is designed to capture the essence of the ocean waves, with abstract shapes and stylish interiors reflecting the spirit of SLS. With direct and exclusive beach access and breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline and Palm Jumeirah, SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah is set to become a symbol of modern luxury living, blending iconic architecture with the natural beauty of its surroundings.

The living experience will be complemented by world-class amenities, including a private beach, private chefs table, and fitness area. Additionally the residences will encompass The Social House, which will feature a boutique-fitness space, private dining lounges, a game-entertainment room, a kids club, guest rooms, indoor and outdoor gym, and a private screening room spanning approximately 1,000 square meters, to cater to every lifestyle.



Louis Abi Abboud, Chief Development Officer & Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Ennismore, commented on the collaboration stating, "Our partnership with Roya Lifestyle Development, signals a significant and strategic move for Ennismore. With the prestigious SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah project, together we will be setting a new standard of distinction in Dubai."



Rami Hussein, CEO of Roya Lifestyle Developments, promises the SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah to be a transformative addition to the prestigious Palm, attracting residents seeking a lavish and unforgettable living experience. With Roya Lifestyle Developments and Ennismore at the helm, the project is set to reinvent opulent living on the iconic Palm.

About Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC:

Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC is a luxury real estate development company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a team of industry professionals boasting over 30 years of experience, Roya is committed to delivering high-quality properties with a focus on exquisite design, fine attention to detail, and personalized experiences. The partnership with SLS represents a continuation of Roya's dedication to collaborating with globally renowned brands, offering residents a sophisticated and unparalleled living experience.



Roya Lifestyle Developments’s headquarters is located in Dubai by Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara. For more information please visit www.roya.ae or call at 800-7692

About SLS Hotels & Residences:

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. SLS currently has eight properties across Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai and Buenos Aires, with upcoming openings in Scottsdale, Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and Punta del Este, Uruguay. SLSHotels.com



SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com



About Ennismore:

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.



Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community; iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society, and immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos.



Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 18 brands; with 137 operating hotels, resorts, and residences with over 165 in the pipeline; 76 iconic venues, and 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, including Carte Blanched, a fully integrated F&B concept platform; AIME Studios, an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Staymore, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab; and Ennismore Partnership Studio, building global brand and activation partnerships.



Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. Ennismore has been included in Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies lists in 2021 and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK’s fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.



Lifestyle Collective: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From // Immersive Resorts: Rixos // Iconic Venues by Paris Society: Apicius, Bambini, Bonnie, Castel, Chez Papillom, CoCo, Gigi, Girafe, Jangal, La Clairiere, Le Madam, Le Piaf, Les Planches, Louis, Maison Russe, Monsieur Blue, Mun, Raspoutine and Roxie.



