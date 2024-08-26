Cairo, Egypt — Rowan University, in partnership with Modern Educational Services, an education investment firm lead by Dr. Ash Rofail, proudly announces the launch of its first ever US University international branch campus in Egypt. This historic initiative marks a significant milestone in the advancement of higher education in the region and reaffirms the strong educational and cultural ties between Egypt and the United States.

The framework of the strategy adopted by the Egyptian government, that the Ministry of Higher Education has begun to implement, with the support and guidance of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, includes expanding the establishment of branches of major foreign universities in Egypt.

A number of distinguished guests attended the official signing ceremony including the Honorable Minister of Higher Education of Egypt Dr. Ayman Ashour, U.S. Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy Ruben Harutunian, Rowan University Provost Dr. Anthony Lowman, and the esteemed Deputy Ministers of the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Rowan University Executive Team.

Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of higher education stated that 3.7 million students currently benefit from university education, with an expected increase to 5 million by 2030, necessitating more educational opportunities and a globally competitive environment. Dr. Ashour emphasized that internationalizing education is crucial for enhancing Egypt's higher education system, improving global competitiveness, and reducing the need for students to study abroad by offering international certifications locally through foreign university branches.

“The U.S. government is committed to empowering and enhancing the capacity of Egyptian higher education institutions to drive Egypt’s human capital development, economic growth, and prosperity. This initiative complements our commitment as well as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s strong efforts to attract broader and more institutional partnerships with American universities,” said U.S. Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg.

Dr. Anthony Lowman, President of Rowan University, emphasized the university's commitment to offering diverse educational programs that meet the needs of both local and international students, highlighting that "Rowan University provides several distinguished programs in science, engineering, and business, awarding internationally accredited certificates and delivering the same curricula as offered at our main campus in New Jersey."

“Our vision for this university is to create a center of excellence that focuses on the disciplines that will drive the future of work—artificial intelligence, engineering, entrepreneurship, business, and innovation, finance, media and pre-med,” commented Dr. Ash Rofail.

The new Rowan University campus in Egypt will be organized into specialized centers, each dedicated to a key area of study. These centers, such as the Center for Supercomputing and Artificial Intelligence and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, among others, will integrate global industry partnerships directly into the educational experience. This unique approach aims to ensure higher employability for students, open up global research opportunities, and foster the creation of new companies. The branch campus will also offer a unique pre-medical school program that offers guaranteed admission to Rowan medical school.

“The support of the U.S. Embassy symbolizes the strong and enduring ties between the two nations. The partnership celebrated is a testament to the mutual respect and collaboration that define the relationship between Egypt and the United States, and we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support that has made this vision a reality,” commented Dr. Ash Rofail.

Rowan University’s commitment to expanding its global reach through this partnership is a bold and visionary step towards providing world-class education in Egypt. The university aims to become a beacon of knowledge and innovation in the region, nurturing a generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders who are equipped with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

In conclusion, Dr. Ash Rofail extended heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the project. “Together, we are not just building a university; we are building a brighter future for Egypt and beyond.”

About Rowan University: Rowan University is a comprehensive public research university with a strong commitment to academic excellence. Rowan University is the 3rd fastest growing public school in the United States, ranked 88 among the top 100 public universities in the United States and ranked 40 for Entrepreneurship programs by Princeton Review. Known for its innovation in education and dedication to student success, Rowan University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to meet the needs of the future global workforce.