Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), unveils its ambitious regional and international expansion plans at the World Travel Market (WTM) London today.

Driving the group’s global expansion is the development of 43 new properties in 24 cities in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Türkiye. The new properties will add 9,049 rooms to Rotana’s inventory, taking its total keys to 30,301 globally.

Commenting on Rotana’s expansion plans, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “Rotana’s ambitious development plans underscore our commitment to expediting growth in the sector and developing offerings to suit ever-changing customer demand. Drawing on our rich heritage, we look forward to welcoming more guests to Rotana properties across the globe soon to experience our signature hospitality offering and enjoy moments of treasured times.”

Europe

Rotana marks its debut in Georgia with the upcoming Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio. Scheduled to open in 2026, the luxurious five-star property will add 546 keys to Rotana’s diverse portfolio once operational.

Asia

Another new market entry for the group is Asia, where Rotana will develop its first property in Islamabad, Pakistan, as part of a franchise agreement with Signature Complex LLP. The five-star property will add 522 keys to Rotana’s portfolio when it opens in 2027.

Africa

Rotana is expanding its presence in Africa and plans to enter several new markets in the coming years. The group is excited about the upcoming opening of eco-friendly Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana in Dakar, Senegal, set for 2026, as well as the launch of Azure Rotana Thalasso & Spa in Oran, Algeria. Additionally, Rotana is working on some exciting luxury hotel and resort projects in Cairo and Luxor.

Middle East

As a key feeder market for Rotana, the group is gearing up for the planned openings of several new properties locally. This includes Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, and Yasmina Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), in 2025. The latter will contribute to Rotana’s goal of tripling its current key count in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next three years.

In addition, work is also underway on another six Edge by Rotana properties in the MENAT region. Launched as a new brand in 2022, Rotana currently operates seven Edge by Rotana properties in the UAE and KSA, with plans on track to reach a target of operating 30 Edge by Rotana properties across the region by 2027.

Rotana currently operates 82 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with a robust pipeline of new projects in Türkiye and international markets.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.