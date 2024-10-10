Abu Dhabi – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management company in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), has announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. Dedicated to hospitality education and training, the Academy has just enrolled its first batch of students for its inaugural intake on September 16th, marking a significant milestone of the hospitality education in the United Arab Emirates and in the region.

This collaboration aims to nurture and elevate local talent for a thriving career in the UAE's dynamic hospitality sector. As the UAE continues to experience robust growth in its tourism and hospitality industry, the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high.

This partnership represents a significant step towards bridging the skills gap in the sector while promoting local talent to meet the evolving needs of the market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches to foster the next generation of hospitality leaders and professionals in the UAE,” said Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President - Owner Relationship Management at Rotana and board member of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to empowering local talent and contributes to the sustainable development of the region’s hospitality industry.”

Through this collaboration, above being the accommodation provider of reference, Rotana will provide students with valuable industry insights, internships, and job placements at its esteemed properties across the UAE. In addition, the partnership will facilitate mentorship programs, workshops, and masterclasses led by seasoned professionals from both Rotana and the Academy.

“Partnering with key industry players is key for us. Rotana will enhance our curriculum and provide our students with unparalleled access to real-world experience.” said Georgette Davey, Managing Director at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. “Together, we can empower local students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in the fast-paced hospitality industry.”

The partners have also created the “Rotana scholarship” providing yearly a student a full tuition at the institution. Selected on a merit-base, this year Fatma Ibrahim will pursue a 4-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management including an internship at one of Rotana’s properties and will be able to pursue her career within the group.

The partnership will also include a series of events and initiatives designed to engage students, foster community involvement, and celebrate the rich talents of upcoming hospitality professionals. Together, Rotana and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches are dedicated to shaping the future of the UAE's hospitality landscape.

About Rotana Group:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

For more information about Rotana and its properties, please visit rotana.com

About Les Roches

Les Roches is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow's leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.

Les Roches ranks in the top 5 in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches and the BBA in Global Hospitality Management, please visit: https://lesroches.edu/campuses/abu-dhabi/