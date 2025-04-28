Austin, Texas and Dubai, UAE – Rotana, the largest hospitality operator based out of the UAE with a global footprint, is standardizing on the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform to help improve the efficiency of its 79 hotels worldwide and support future growth. With a scalable, secure, and adaptable property management solution, Rotana can streamline operations and data across all its properties while delivering more modern, connected experiences to its staff and guests. Thirty properties are already benefiting from OPERA Cloud, with the remaining locations expected to go live by the end of 2026.

“At Rotana, we are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and we know that can only be achieved when we put the right tools into the hands of our management and associates,” said Dominic Carr, CIO, Rotana. “We knew that at the core to achieving our goals is having a modern, secure cloud-based platform that can enable us to centralize support and maintain consistency across all our properties, from configuring a new location through to day-to-day management; we found this in OPERA Cloud. Now we can stay ahead of the curve in terms of constant innovation and delivering on guest expectations.”

With OPERA Cloud, Rotana now has the agility to adapt to market changes and scale its operations. With a comprehensive view of each guest's preferences, including on-site dining and loyalty program information, staff now have the intelligence needed to offer more personalized service to Rotana’s six million annual visitors, regardless of which property they stay.

In addition, with the mobile capabilities in OPERA Cloud, it gives staff the flexibility to interact with guests throughout the property, helping streamline various operations, from check-in and housekeeping to maintenance.

Rotana plans to utilize the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), to integrate existing internal applications and third-party solutions from regional providers. With the platform, Rotana can also easily plug new offerings into OPERA Cloud to quickly deliver innovative new functionality to support its business, staff, and guests.

“Rotana realizes that technology plays an integral role in delivering on its promise of giving guests a ‘Treasured Time’ across its global properties,” said David Meltzer, senior vice president, Oracle Hospitality Global Sales. “With Oracle’s secure modern hospitality platform, Rotana is able to leverage data intelligence for operational excellence, enhancing the experience for both its visitors and the staff that support them.

About Rotana

Rotana currently operates 79 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, welcoming more than six million guests annually. The company’s robust pipeline includes 7,381 keys spanning six distinctive brands, featuring 32 international properties and three new hotels in the UAE.

Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle’s OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and guest engagement and merchandising solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

