ROSHN’s on-site sales center and teams are on hand to help people through the process of buying a home in WAREFA

Featuring 2,300 homes as well as a district mall, primary healthcare facility, schools, mosques, and 16,000 square meters of open spaces, WAREFA will be home to more than 13,000 residents

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga project, has inaugurated a range of show villas, townhouses, and duplexes at WAREFA, its first community development in East Riyadh. Following the project's groundbreaking ceremony, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, which took place last October, marking the official launch of sales, the Saudi families visiting these show villas now will be able to experience the quality and design of each home, as well as see how WAREFA’s community design will look.

The community, ROSHN’s second in Riyadh, will feature 2,300 villas, townhouses, and duplexes and will be home to over 13,000 people when it is fully complete. It will combine modern homes with vibrant, open public spaces covering about 16,000 square meters, walkable streets, and a mix of essential and leisure amenities that encourage healthy, active, and fulfilling lifestyles.

Visitors to WAREFA will be guided by ROSHN’s dedicated sales team, who will also give those interested a view into how the community will look across its 1.4 square kilometers when it is completed. Each of the eight different home types can be toured, with fully furnished duplexes, townhouses, and villas on display for walk-throughs with ROSHN’s sales experts on hand to share information about size, equipment, and pricing.

WAREFA's homes are inspired by the unique architectural Salmani style of Riyadh and Najd, which blends tradition and modernity. Houses are both large and spacious, with stylish four-bedroom duplexes, as well as four and five-bedroom villas and a prime villa type that will offer more value for those looking for extra space in East Riyadh.​ Prime villas offer five bedrooms, rooms for both a maid and driver, and a rooftop terrace.

Located in East Riyadh, close to the main and arterial roads Dammam Road and Khurais Road, WAREFA offers easy access into the center of Riyadh and is near key business, economic, healthcare, governmental, entertainment, and educational institutions within the city, including King Fahd Security College, King Abdulaziz National Guard Complex and Hospital and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

