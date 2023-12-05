Through its YUHYEEK CSR program, ROSHN is cultivating thriving, inclusive, and sustainable community engagement in line with Vision 2030’s ambitions to deliver on its promise for prosperity for all

RIYADH: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province and His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Abdulrahman Bin Farhan Al Saud, CEO of Liajlehum Association for Disability, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, was honoured with a recognition award at the Fifth Annual Forum for Families of Person with Disabilities. Hosted by the Lialjehum Association chaired by HRH Princess Nouf bint Abdul Rahman bin Nasser bin Farhan Al Saud, the Forum presented the award in recognition of ROSHN’s wide-ranging work in supporting people living with disabilities and their families, and its strategic sponsorship of the Forum’s 5th edition.

Her Highness Princess Nouf, alongside His Excellency Dr Hisham Al-Haidari, the CEO of the Authority of People with Disability, and Mr Abdulrahman Al-Muqbil, Director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Eastern Province, presented the trophy to ROSHN’s Executive Director of Land & Stakeholders Management, Noman Al-Daajani, and Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mohammed Ashour, commending ROSHN for its relentless and outstanding service to advancing the interests of people with disabilities and to fostering inclusive community engagement.

“Vision 2030 recognises that no matter who we are and what sector we work in, we all have a role to play and an opportunity to seize in powering the future of our country. After all, our people are Saudi Arabia’s greatest asset. At ROSHN, this is a belief that guides our commitment to boosting quality of life nation-wide through our CSR initiatives. We aim to empower all communities with inclusive and impactful initiatives that leverage our size and reach while epitomising our commitment to inclusion and our values of opportunity, empowerment, and responsibility. I’d like to extend my appreciation to my colleagues at ROSHN as well as our YUHYEEK volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure that our ability to contribute positively is realised where it is most needed”, Said ROSHN Group CMO, Ghada Alrumayan.[MA1]

Commenting on the special award, ROSHN’s Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mohammed Ashour said, “On behalf of ROSHN, we are humbled by this recognition award and we extend our thanks to all our partners for their shared and unwavering dedication to these values. We recognise the pivotal duty we have to address community needs and will continue to leverage our YUHYEEK initiative to deliver on our promise to fostering social progress and paving the way for a vibrant society for all.”

Through its CSR Program, ROSHN’s leverages its size and reach as a PIF-owned giga-project to extend its commitment to boosting quality of life, sustainability, and community building beyond its projects, benefitting Saudis across the Kingdom through partnerships and initiatives that uplift, empower, and inspire. Driven by values, ROSHN reinforces its commitment to foster community engagement and the inclusivity of differently abled people across the Kingdom through:

Supporting 270 children with autism by funding skills development and therapy treatments across Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Saudi Autism Society.

Sponsoring golf tournaments for 300 disabled children and training for 30 instructors in Jeddah through a partnership with LIV Golf to create LIV-Ability, a tailored golf sporting activity.

Offering skills-building workshops through the Twice Exceptionally International Conference, which nurtures the talents of gifted individuals with disabilities through sessions centered on sharing lived experiences and challenges faced by the disabled community.

Sponsoring a Special Goalball Tournament for 12 teams over two days in the Eastern Province in partnership with the EFAA Association for the Care of People With Disabilities. The partnership also saw the launch of a rehabilitation and orthopaedics program in which sessions and treatments, including orthotics and art therapy sessions, were delivered to hundreds of beneficiaries throughout the year.

Launching an Accessibility Assessment program in collaboration with SBAHC to support the establishment of inclusive environments that enhance quality of life by conducting assessments across ROSHN facilities and public areas.

Sponsoring the 5th Annual Forum for Families of Persons with Disabilities, which aims to teach people about social care and rehabilitation methods, create job opportunities, and find opportunities for cooperation.

Fittingly, the Forum took place on International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), a UN-supported celebration of the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development that works to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life. The Annual Forum for Families of Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform for raising awareness about Liajlehum Associations' role in advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities. The event provides insights into social care and rehabilitation methods and emphasizes the creation of job opportunities, contributing to a more inclusive workforce. Fostering a spirit of cooperation, the event aims to collectively address challenges and create a more supportive and empowered environment for persons with disabilities.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa