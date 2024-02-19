ROSHN participated as a Gold Sponsor at this professional platform for over 650 capital market experts and contributed valuable insight to a panel discussion on the lending landscape in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and a PIF-owned giga-project, was a gold sponsor and participant at the GFC MENA – Capital Markets & ESG Finance Event, which took place on 6th February 2024 at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh. ROSHN also won 2 awards at the Event, the Local Currency Corporate Deal of the Year, and the Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year.

During the event, ROSHN’s Treasury team contributed to a panel discussion covering the lending landscape in the Kingdom, its local and international dimensions, and offered insights into the banking sector’s appetite & capacity and the role of local & international banks . The Capital Markets & ESG Finance Awards also recognised ROSHN’s historic efforts to secure SAR 6bn in revolving credit facilities in the Kingdom with two awards - ROSHN’s Treasury team accepted the Local Currency Corporate Deal of the Year, and the Real Estate Finance Deal of the year on behalf of the company.

ROSHN’s participation is a strong endorsement of GFC MENA as a unique platform for the exchange of professional insights, exploration of new avenues for collaboration, and contribution to the growth and development of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets, making it a seamless fit for ROSHN’s core corporate values of responsibility, empowerment and opportunity. Such collaborations illustrate ROSHN’s deep commitment to developing people, process and knowledge bases to spur transformative economic development and fulfil its mandate as a champion of the private sector.

The event, which brought together over 650 capital market experts from across the region, offered a platform for industry leaders, investors, consultants, and government officials to discuss the progress, opportunities, and challenges facing the Kingdom’s capital markets. ROSHN’s role as a gold sponsor of the prestigious event emphasises its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration within the real estate and financial sectors in-line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

