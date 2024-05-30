​​​​​​The initiative is a partnership between ROSHN, “Lenobadir” volunteering initiative, and Jeddah municipality’s social responsibility charity, with the aim of enhancing community engagement, empowering creatives, improving the public landscape, and raising the quality of life.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has revealed a refresh for ROSHN Waterfront, Jeddah’s landmark destination, which welcomes over 55 million people every year. This initiative, titled "Renewing and Coloring Your Steps," aims to enhance community engagement, empower creatives, and improve the public landscape.

The walkway will become a stunning masterpiece crafted by Saudi artists who have designed a new layout that celebrates the unique features of Jeddah and represents the signature elements of ROSHN. The length of the walkway, 3,200 meters long and 5 meters wide, totalling 16,000 square meters, will be brought to life and painted by over 200 volunteers from Jeddah at the end of May. The new look for ROSHN Waterfront will be unveiled to the public in early June. The initiative is a partnership between ROSHN, “Lenobadir” volunteering initiative, and Jeddah Municipality’s Social Responsibility Charity.

Over the past few months, ROSHN ran a competition encouraging Saudi artists to submit their concepts for ROSHN Waterfront. Thirty-eight talented artists, including painters and designers, participated in the competition, showcasing their ideas, which were evaluated based on a set of criteria. The primary focus was on embodying ROSHN Group's unique elements, particularly the quality of life, as well as capturing the vibrant atmosphere and distinctive identity of the city of Jeddah.

Opened in 2017, the area was renamed the ROSHN Waterfront in 2022. ROSHN’s goal has been to help transform the area into a place everyone in Jeddah can enjoy as part of its focus on quality of life. ROSHN Waterfront features several kilometres of walkways, jogging tracks, and cycle corridors.

“ROSHN Waterfront has become one of the most popular places to visit in Jeddah, and we wanted to combine our focus on improving the quality of life for all with our support for Saudi artists,” said Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The result will be a refresh that will capture the spirit of Jeddah and Saudi artwork brought to life by hundreds of volunteers from the local community.”

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

