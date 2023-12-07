This historic agreement strengthens the Group’s mandate to increase access to high-quality housing and achieve the Vision 2030 roadmap’s goal of 70% home ownership across the Kingdom

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, is partnering with Saudi National Bank (SNB) on their Home Ownership Program (HOP). This ground-breaking collaboration marks a historic moment with SNB whose employees benefit from an opportunity to purchase off-plan homes with preferential rates in ROSHN’s residential communities around the Kingdom. This program reflects ROSHN’s dedication to supporting companies like SNB, that empower employees through the provision of distinctive home-ownership packages.

Under the agreement, which was signed by ROSHN’s Group Chief Sales Officer Jason Margetts and SNB’s Head of Retail Business Group Saud Abdulaziz Bajbair, SNB employees will have the opportunity to purchase homes, including off-plan units, from any of ROSHN's developments across the Kingdom at a discounted price and for a limited time. The partnership will contribute directly to Vision 2030’s home ownership goals alongside enhancing living standards and quality of life as ROSHN brings a new way of living to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the side lines of the signing ceremony, ROSHN’s Group Chief Sales Officer, Jason Margetts said, “At ROSHN, we are pleased to join forces with SNB on this landmark agreement, a historic milestone for both ROSHN and SNB. This collaboration mirrors our dedication to offering high-quality housing options to Saudis, and empowering citizens to achieve their dream of homeownership. We look forward to expanding our offering in this new business channel as we strive to enable Vision 2030’s home ownership goals.”

As the largest financial group in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi National Bank (SNB) plays a pivotal role in supporting economic transformation and driving the realisation of the nation's Vision 2030. The SNB Home Ownership Program is a subsidised financing program by the bank that provides discounted rates to promote housing access, and support the bank’s employees in purchasing their dream homes. In a pioneering move, SNB is expanding the program to allow employees to purchase homes in ROSHN developments across Saudi Arabia.

This significant milestone is the first of ROSHN’s special offerings through its new business channel of supporting companies and institutions with Home Ownership Programs. The Group anticipates fostering more complementary partnerships with organisations involved in home ownership programs, aimed at collaboratively delivering high-quality living experiences to the Saudi people.

-Ends-

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah featuring the Kingdom’s first ever canal project, linking the Red Sea to over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 6.8 million square kilometers. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit Roshn.sa