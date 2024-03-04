Situated on the northern perimeter of the community, the fourth phase of SEDRA presents 1,254 residential units available for sale during the initial sales phase, featuring state-of-the-art sporting facilities.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-powered giga project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has launched the fourth phase of its flagship “SEDRA" project. This new phase is set to introduce 4,860 residential units to the development, sprawling over 1.9 million square meters. The initial offering includes 1,254 units available for purchase in the first tranche of sales.

“The launch of sales for SEDRA 4 builds on to the success of SEDRA’s first three phases and reflects the progress ROSHN has made in such a short period. Meeting the unprecedented demand for ROSHN’s new way of living, SEDRA 4 blends modern, innovative, and sustainable design with unparalleled amenities, such as schools, a primary care hospital, and a district mall within a five-minute walk, to cultivate a vibrant community atmosphere. We are confident that these thoughtfully crafted homes will resonate with those seeking to be part of the ROSHN way of life,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.

SEDRA 4 will add 4,860 homes to ROSHN’s flagship development, interspersed with attractive public spaces which account for 30% of the phase’s footprint. SEDRA’s latest phase includes a rich array of amenities designed to support healthy and fulfilling lifestyles, including an expansive Sports for All Federation Dome, the largest in the Kingdom, shaded footpaths, green spaces, 7 local mosques, 2 Jumaa mosques, and 7 neighbourhood retail centres.

SEDRA 4 is located directly north of SEDRA 3, separated by a lush wadi while offering convenient access to the ROSHN Front shopping and business areas as well as other education, health, culture, entertainment, and sport facilities located across the SEDRA community. SEDRA itself is strategically placed in the vibrant North of Riyadh near several important landmarks, including Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, King Khalid International Airport, and the SAR railway station. SEDRA 4 will be accessible directly via Airport Road, with Metro Stations F2 and A7 nearby.

SEDRA’s latest phase offers a variety of home typologies, with 10 floorplans and 2 facades to choose from, and a focus on units with 3, 4, and 5 bedrooms that cater to all family demographics. All of them are designed to honour traditional architectural forms of the region while incorporating cutting-edge materials, engineering, and technology, preserving the Kingdom's heritage while offering customers all the benefits of modernity.

SEDRA’s Phase 4, once complete, is projected to achieve a Mostadam gold rating, a green building rating system developed by the Ministry of Housing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and administered by Sustainable Building. ROSHN has emerged as an industry leader in the area of sustainability as it brings its vision nationwide: from master-planning to maintenance, ROSHN’s sustainability measures protect the environment while building homes to last and maintain value, and include state-of-the-art insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and efficient air-conditioning systems that give SEDRA’s residents significant energy and water savings, above the mandated Saudi Building Code.

ROSHN’s flagship development, SEDRA, is the pioneering community that introduced the Group’s vision to the world. It is being developed in eight phases and will add more than 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock, constructed over 35 million square meters of neighbourhoods. As with all ROSHN developments, SEDRA is designed in harmony with its surrounding environment, so that its public spaces and amenities are complemented by existing natural features, which bring nature into the heart of the community.