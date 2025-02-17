With a diverse selection of homes strategically positioned within walking distance of key amenities, ALMANAR promises residents convenience and quality of life.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has launched the first batch of sales for ALMANAR, its first community in Makkah. Providing a new way of living, integrated with vital and lifestyle amenities and located inside Al-Haram Boundary, 20 minutes from Al-Masjid Al-Haram, ALMANAR expands ROSHN’s offering across the Kingdom.

The first sales offering for ALMANAR includes 727 single-family homes, in several typologies, ranging from 3- to 4-bedroom townhouses and duplexes up to 4- to 5-bedroom villas, including ROSHN Group’s largest C10 villa typology offering. Every home in ALMANAR features stylish kitchens with coordinated color palettes and convenient shaded parking spots. Customers can visit the available exemplary ALMANAR show villa at the on-site Sales Center.

ALMANAR community enjoys a strategic location adjacent to Makkah Gate, just 20 minutes from the Al-Masjid Al-Haram, less than an hour from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Centered around a lush green spine with more than 18% of its footprint composed of green and open public spaces, ALMANAR fosters dynamic community engagement and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle with dedicated paths for walking and cycling.

The community features the rich and vibrant array of amenities signature to ROSHN Group developments, readily accessible from every home on walkable living streets, including, retail and commercial centers schools, and both local and Jumaa mosques. Ideally situated at Makkah’s Western Gate, between the old and new expressways linking the city to Jeddah, ALMANAR community is exceptionally well-connected.

ALMANAR community draws inspiration from the region, with homes embracing traditional architectural styles and adornments rendered in modern materials that beautifully capture the essence and heritage of the region. Sustainability is at the core of ALMANAR community with homes delivering significant energy and water conservation, featuring industry-leading energy-conserving technologies, including modern insulation, and efficient air-conditioning.

The Acting Group CEO of ROSHN Group, Dr. Khalid Johar, stated: “We are thrilled to bring our vision of new way of living to Makkah for the first time, offering the highest standards for a vibrant and integrated community on the doorstep of the holy city that meets all residents' needs. With ALMANAR community, we honor the region's rich architectural designs while embracing nature, providing residents the chance to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The sales launch of the first batch of ALMANAR community underscores our commitment to developing exceptional destinations that cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of the Kingdom’s residents, aligning with Vision 2030 objectives for homeownership and quality of life.”