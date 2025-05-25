ROSHNEXT will drive change with new technologies and experiences in diverse sectors by fostering collaboration and developing new ventures

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a PIF company, has launched the ROSHNEXT, the Group’s innovation arm. The program is designed to develop human-centric experiences that accelerate growth, enhance collaboration, and establish new standards within the real estate sector. ROSHNEXT will drive innovation by fostering partnerships, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and fast-tracking the transformation of new ideas into impactful, real-world solutions—reinforcing the Group’s vision to lead meaningful innovation and transformation within the real estate industry.

The launch of ROSHNEXT reaffirms ROSHN Group’s commitment to innovation as a core strategic pillar. The Group has recently introduced several pioneering initiatives, including the interactive ROSHN Group’s Mobility Experience, two editions of ROSHN Hackathon, and the development of a comprehensive digital platform that manages all real estate transactions and currently supports nearly half of the Group’s total sales volume. Additionally, the Group has successfully launched two editions of its internal ROSHN Visionaries initiative, dedicated to employees, which generated more than 125 innovative ideas and delivered hundreds of hours of training. ROSHN Group is now preparing to launch a third edition of the initiative, which will include both its employees and a select group of external partners.

ROSHNEXT will accelerate the Group’s partnerships with leading innovation hubs at the local, regional, and international levels. It will also support the expansion of investments in emerging ventures focused on digital transformation, reinforcing ROSHN Group’s position as a hub for incubating future-focused ideas and initiatives. ROSHNEXT will leverage the Group’s multi-asset strategy to pilot new ideas and solutions across various sectors.

Through ROSHNEXT, the Group aims to drive greater efficiency and create added value by focusing on multiple facets of innovation to generate broader impact. This includes exploring opportunities beyond traditional real estate to diversify revenue streams and build new ecosystems, while placing people at the center of the innovation process, enhancing well-being and improving quality of life through the use of smart technologies and contemporary design principles.

ROSHNEXT is at the center of real estate innovation, aimed at inspiring transformative ventures and new initiatives that will shape the future, diversify the national economy, and contribute to enhanced quality of life in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.