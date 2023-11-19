Construction Week KSA 2023 ceremony was attended by ROSHN’s senior leadership team

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has received two more honours from the prestigious Construction Week KSA Awards, building on a strong performance at the 2022 edition. A number of the Group’s senior leadership team attended the ceremony at the Voco Riyadh Hotel, and were delighted as ROSHN’s name was called many times during the ceremony. ROSHN collected Inspiring Woman of the Year, for GCMO Ghada Alrumayan, and its second consecutive award for Developer of the Year, having also been shortlisted in Residential Project of the Year SEDRA project, Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of The Year ROSHN Home Renovation Initiative, Health and Safety Initiative “35 Million HOURS SFAE” of the Year, Project Manager of The Year ”SANAD ALOMAIRI, Associate Director Project Execution”, and Rising Star of The Year for “Talal AlHenaki”, Senior Manager Sponsorship & External Events.

“Winning two awards and being shortlisted in numerous categories is a tremendous honor that highlights our dedication to enhancing the quality of life, promoting economic diversification, and setting industry benchmarks in Saudi Arabia. While personally being recognized as ‘The Inspiring Woman of The Year’ fills me with immense pride, I wish to convey my profound gratitude to my esteemed colleagues and dedicated team members whose unwavering support has been pivotal in attaining these remarkable honors. As a unified team, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our valued contractors, suppliers, stakeholders, and the solid support of the Public Investment Fund. The consecutive accolade of “Developer of the Year” for the second year running emphasizes the power of our collective and shared devotion to excellence, security, safety and innovation. We eagerly anticipate continuing this remarkable journey of progress hand in hand,” said Ghada Alrumayan, ROSHN Group CMO.

The Construction Week KSA Awards is Saudi Arabia’s most renowned construction awards ceremony, which aims to serve as a platform to celebrate the burgeoning sector which is forming a key pillar of the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts. Each year, the awards bring together leading figures from the industry to celebrate excellence in leadership and innovation, with ROSHN collecting awards for Developer of the Year and Real Estate Icon of the Year, for GCEO David Grover, as well as a Highly Commended in the category of Female Leader of the Year, for Ghada Alrumayan, at the 2022 edition.

ROSHN’s ongoing achievements across a wide spectrum of awards entities and categories are clear evidence of its contributions to achieving the ambitions of Vision 2030 and reflect the Group’s core values of empowerment, responsibility, trust, safety, integrity, opportunity, and sustainability. For 2023 alone, including victories at the International Property Awards, Arabian Business KSA Excellence Awards, and the Big 5 Global Impact Awards. ROSHN was also the highest-ranking developer, having earned the #1 position on Construction Week’s list of the Top 50 GCC Developers earlier this year. ROSHN has also received multiple awards for its leadership team, including GCEO David Grover and GCMO Ghada Alrumayan.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah featuring the Kingdom’s first ever canal project, linking the Red Sea to over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 6.8 million square kilometers. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit Roshn.sa