ALAROUS spans 4 million sqm with a full range of integrated amenities, including retail, parks, mosques, schools, and more ​

The new release offers multiple typologies, including townhouses, duplexes, and standalone villas​

JEDDAH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced a new offering of homes for sale within ALAROUS community in northern Jeddah. The new homes are located near the upcoming 11.4-kilometer MARAFY man-made canal in the visionary mixed-use project that will run through and connect to ALAROUS.​

This limited release features homes for sale in multiple typologies, including townhouses, duplexes, and standalone villas, each developed to the highest quality standards and featuring design elements inspired by the architectural character of the Western Region. This reflects the design approach of ALAROUS community, which provides a living experience that seamlessly blends modern lifestyle with the authentic local architecture.​

Spanning approximately 4 million square meters, ALAROUS community offers a diverse mix of residential units with a wide range of choices to suit all tastes and meet the needs of diverse families. The community features a full range of integrated amenities spread along a 2.4-kilometer tree-lined pedestrian boulevard, including schools, mosques, parks, bicycle paths, restaurants, and retail shops. ​

Strategically positioned, ALAROUS is a short drive away from landmarks such as King Abdulaziz International Airport and King Abdullah Sports City. The community is designed to provide easy access to the city via main roads and the public transportation network. Construction is well underway for homes in this part of the community, along with the progress made on MARAFY canal portion within ALAROUS community. ​

This offering of homes in ALAROUS community builds on ROSHN Group’s ongoing role in fostering elevated connectivity and contributing to enhanced quality of life in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.