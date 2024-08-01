The multi-purpose facility, slated for completion by 2026, will seamlessly host a variety of sports and entertainment activities, gearing up for major international events like the 2027 Asian Cup.

The initiative is part of ROSHN’s commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life program, creating a vibrant society where citizens can pursue their passions.

RIYADH: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and a PIF company, has announced a collaboration with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to build Aramco Stadium, a 47,000-seat stadium in Khobar, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region. The stadium is expected to be completed and operational by 2026, and will host both national and international events, including the 2027 AFC Asian Cup that will take place in Saudi Arabia in January of that year.

The facility’s design is influenced by the Arabian Gulf and the shape of the whirlpools, which regularly occur off the coast. Aramco Stadium will be multifunctional, catering to both entertainment and sports activities. It will boast state-of-the-art amenities, conforming to the highest standards to ensure inclusiveness, safety, and sustainability. The venue itself is set to be a leading national sports and entertainment destination.

The promotion of sports is central to The Quality-of-Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030, with initiatives such as the Aramco Stadium set to boost mass participation, improve the country’s performance in international competitions, and grow the sports economy.