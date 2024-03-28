MoU will facilitate adoption of cutting-edge technology and provide for comprehensive technical workshops for ROSHN.

RIYADH, KSA – ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, took a major step in securing its technological capabilities through a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations. The two companies were present for a signing ceremony at ROSHN HQ earlier today, where they set out three areas of collaboration and possibilities for greater long-term cooperation.

The MoU will grant ROSHN access to Commvault’s market-leading enterprise technology, strategies, and resources, equipping the Group with the latest cutting-edge data protection and recovery methods across its digital operations. Commvault will also empower ROSHN teams with advanced technical workshops to enhance data security skills throughout the company. Commvault will also provide ROSHN with the latest innovations and technologies via its partner ecosystem, future-proofing ROSHN’s data security capabilities. The two parties discussed long-term alliances, with an eye to the potential establishment of a Commvault Enterprise Agreement that lays the groundwork for deeper future collaboration.

“ROSHN is committed to facing the future through an agile IT strategy that ensures we can access and deploy the most innovative technological solutions across our ecosystem, from high-speed networks and cloud platforms to our Building Information Modelling and smart city innovations. In our drive to be a regional leader in the adoption of new technologies, this agreement with Commvault is a natural progression, ensuring we are not only ahead of the curve, but secure across our vast digital operations,” said Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, ROSHN Group.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President, SEEMEA, Commvault, said “We are proud to be partnering with ROSHN to deliver innovative, AI-driven cyber resilience technologies. By safeguarding their sensitive data, we are helping to ensure that ROSHN continues to play a crucial role in the growth of the Kingdom's real estate and infrastructure sector. Our collaboration aims to provide them with unparalleled cyber resilience capabilities and, by keeping their data secure, we empower ROSHN to continue leading the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Commvault is a publicly traded US cyber resilience and data management software company headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. They are the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

ROSHN’s MoU with Commvault is a demonstration of the Group’s commitment to bringing the most innovative international partners to the Kingdom and raise the bar for the real estate industry. These partnerships are the bedrock of ROSHN’s strategy to deploy cutting-edge technologies that enhance ROSHN’s value proposition and stimulate local economies as it carries out its mandate.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa