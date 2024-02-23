Dubai, UAE: - Rosemont Residences, the latest architectural marvel by Ellington Properties, introduces a new era of luxury living in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). This high-rise residential tower is set to redefine modern living with its premium apartments and unparalleled amenities.

Situated in District 2 of JVT, Rosemont Residences boasts a distinctive design that seamlessly blends with the family-centered community. Comprising 47 spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, the building prioritizes comfort, convenience, and elegance, offering residents a serene environment to call home.

Residents of Rosemont Residences will enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline and surrounding landscapes through floor-to-ceiling windows. The building's prime location provides easy access to Dubai Marina, community parks, and international schools, while remaining away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties, highlights the significance of Rosemont Residences, stating, "Rosemont Residences offers unmatched location advantages, making it an ideal investment opportunity. Situated in Jumeirah Village Triangle, residents can enjoy seamless connectivity to major landmarks and key places of the city. With driving distances to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City, investing in this project is not just about owning a home, it's about securing a prime piece of real estate in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations."

Key Highlights of Rosemont Residences include:

Stunning Luxury Apartments with high-end finishes

Brilliant Architecture and Interior Design

A Collection of High-End Amenities & Leisure Recreation including a gym, pool, children's play area, restaurants, café, lounge & bar, and more

Affordable Down Payment and Flexible Payment Plan options

The payment plan offered by Rosemont Residences aims to make the home-buying process smoother for potential residents, ensuring less financial burden and hassle-free payments.

Rosemont Residences welcomes potential homeowners to experience an elevated lifestyle finely complemented by premium finishes. The floor plan features spacious layouts, with grand foyers leading to cozy living rooms and dining spaces, and master bedrooms offering luxurious bathrooms and walk-in closets.

In addition to its luxurious offerings, Rosemont Residences boasts a strategic location with easy access to major landmarks and key places of the city. Situated just minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City, residents can enjoy seamless connectivity to all parts of Dubai.

-Ends-

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is a renowned real estate developer committed to crafting beautiful homes with a focus on design, quality, and community. With a portfolio of award-winning projects, Ellington Properties has established itself as a leader in the Dubai real estate market.