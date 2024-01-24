Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ROR Coffee Solutions (Rate of Rise), the Emirati-owned pioneer in delivering exceptional specialty coffee experiences, announces it has embarked on the first phase of its sustainable drive, a program whereby the company plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 20% by the year of 2025. A one-stop-shop for all coffee requirements across the GCC, ROR Coffee Solutions has introduced multiple sustainable practices across various avenues of the business, from its fleet of delivery cars down to its packaging, revealed this week at World Coffee Dubai 2024.

With its unwavering commitment to sustainability, the commencement of its sustainability drive has seen the prominent coffee business partner with Forthing Friday EV to completely transition its entire delivery fleet to electric vehicles. In addition to this, the company has also switched to an electric roaster, boasting a variety of advantages including energy efficiency and zero emissions, and introduced fully compostable coffee bags, capsules and cups across its product portfolio. Furthering ethical practices, the company has committed to fair trade agreements with coffee farms in various regions, including Kenya, Brazil, Costa Rica, Yemen, and Colombia. These agreements reflect ROR Coffee Solutions' commitment to ensuring fair compensation for coffee farmers, promoting economic sustainability, and building positive relationships within the coffee supply chain. By putting ethics at the forefront, ROR Coffee Solutions not only delivers exceptional coffee experiences but also contributes to creating a more fair and responsible coffee industry.

"The journey towards sustainability is more than a mere responsibility; it's a dedicated pledge to influence the future of the coffee industry. At ROR Coffee Solutions, we are steadfast in establishing meaningful connections, nurturing sustainable practices, and providing exceptional coffee experiences—all while upholding a commitment to ethical standards," expresses Aaron Marshall, General Manager at ROR Coffee Solutions. "Our vision aligns seamlessly with the UAE's Net Zero Strategy 2050, reflecting our dedication to contributing to the nation's ambitious goals in creating a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. As a locally owned business in the UAE, ROR Coffee Solutions is deeply rooted in the vision of fostering sustainability within our local community and actively participating in the broader national efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future," he adds.

In parallel to the recent announcement, ROR Coffee Solutions unveiled new capsules and office solutions at World Coffee Dubai 2024 this week, marking a significant step towards providing comprehensive and sustainable coffee solutions. Additionally, the company launched new coffees exclusive to ROR across the GCC, hosted daily workshops, cupping sessions, and educational talks. Visitors experienced a full day of coffee tasting at the brew bar, where the latest innovations and flavors were showcased.

In an industry where service excellence is paramount, ROR Coffee Solutions distinguishes itself through a commitment to unparalleled after-sales support for its partners. The company believes in fostering lasting relationships by providing ongoing assistance and ensuring partner satisfaction throughout their journey. Additionally, ROR Coffee Solutions is dedicated to the continuous training of its partners and team members, empowering them with the expertise needed to create memorable coffee experiences.

About ROR Coffee Solutions:

Founded in 2017, Rate of Rise Coffee Solutions (ROR) stands as a homegrown Emirati-owned enterprise, serving as the premier one-stop-shop for all coffee requirements across the GCC region. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, ROR has been proudly sourcing specialty green coffee from coffee farms in Kenya, Brazil, Costa Rica, Yemen, and Colombia.

Specializing in providing the GCC region with high-quality roasted beans, ROR Coffee Solutions is dedicated to elevating the coffee experience. The company's story is one of passion and precision, ensuring that every cup embodies a symphony of fragrances, aromas, flavors, and tasting notes. This dedication extends beyond the pursuit of flavor excellence to encompass innovative and sustainable practices.

Now on the first phase of its sustainability drive, ROR aims to reduce carbon emissions by 20% by 2025. The company has introduced multiple sustainable practices across various avenues of the business, from a partnership with Forthing Friday EV to transition its entire delivery fleet to electric vehicles to adopting an electric roaster for energy efficiency and zero emissions and introducing fully compostable coffee bags, capsules, and cups across its product range.

ROR Coffee Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of tailored services, covering all aspects from design and build to the final cup consumed by your clients. The company currently supplies various sectors across the GCC, including HORECA, Airlines, White Label, Offices, and E-commerce.

