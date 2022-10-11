Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The TMRW Foundation is partnering with GITEX GLOBAL 2022, the world’s largest tech and startup event, to premiere ROOM, its lifelike 3D communication solution, and offer a look into the future of the three-dimensional internet: The Internet of Life™.

The technology supports the Dubai Metaverse Strategy by innovating extended reality and supporting sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education, retail, remote work and legal. Earlier this year, The TMRW Foundation supported the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in launching the world’s first metaverse customer happiness service center.

ROOM enables browser-based 3D video conferencing in a way never seen before. Designed with the reality of work days in mind, ROOM elevates video calls through lifelike and gamified online meeting spaces. It enables users to virtually interact in the most natural way possible by mirroring human nature, featuring the world's most socially present technology.

“We are incredibly proud to reveal ROOM at this year’s GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, which brings together thousands of the world’s leaders across tech and business year after year,” said Cevat Yerli, Founder and CEO of The TMRW Foundation and globally recognized video game pioneer. “Our team members, who are deeply passionate about creating digital spaces shaped by real life, have worked tirelessly to bring ROOM to market. We look forward to meeting attendees physically and virtually here at GITEX. ROOM and The Internet Of Life™ will change the way we get together forever.”

Based on patented technology called RealityOS™, TMRW is offering pragmatic, lifelike Web3 solutions, with real presences of people, not of anonymous avatars. “With proprietary social 3D computing at its center, we enable natural, sustainable and real-time participation in the worlds of business, education, politics, sports, and entertainment,” said Yerli. “The Internet Of Life™ is the most human way to experience lifelike engagement over the internet.”

As headline sponsor of GITEX XVERSE, TMRW and ROOM are welcoming attendees in Dubai, from October 10-14, 2022, with a dedicated showcase, exclusive events and speaking engagements throughout the event.

-Ends-

For more information about The TMRW Foundation, please visit www.tmrw.com.

For more information about ROOM3D, please visit www.room3d.com

Press enquiries:

Jon Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

About The TMRW Foundation

The TMRW Foundation, founded by former Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli in 2017, focuses on products that combine gamification, urbanization, and digitalization: a forward-thinking portfolio of 3D simulations, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-powered products. The core intellectual property of The TMRW Foundation is The Internet Of Life™, its concept and technical framework RealityOS™, as well as the products and initiatives it creates in the TMRW Lab. The TMRW Foundation develops technology that democratizes location and creates new ways to do what people love: create collectively, connect, and collaborate in realistic environments as real people, not anonymous avatars.

About ROOM

ROOM is life-like video conferencing technology made for everyone by the TMRW Foundation. Part of The Internet Of Life™, a metaverse where real people love to meet, collaborate, create, or just talk, the communications platform breaks with the boxed layout typical to video conferencing and seats participants in virtual rooms of all sizes to meet, learn, present, and work in a way that mimics real life. ROOM utilizes end-to-end encryption, artificial intelligence, and the patented RealityOS™ technology to transform and gamify the remote meeting experience, enabling the use of people-centric social environments that offer real communication solutions for meeting and collaboration.

About Cevat Yerli - CEO of The TMRW Foundation

A globally recognized video game pioneer, with more than 300 patents filed worldwide, Cevat founded Crytek and served as its president and CEO from 1999 to 2018, spearheading major product and technology development efforts. He revolutionized game development by creating the CryENGINE, and served as director and executive producer for Far Cry, the Crysis Series, and nearly all of the company’s multi-award-winning games. In 2017, Cevat founded The TMRW Foundation, the platform and service provider for the Internet of Life™ technology based on RealityOS™ technology. His core belief is that in the next generation, the entire planet will be a world of gamers, and to harness our full human potential, the main way of interacting with our world and our everyday life has to be gamified.