Dubai, UAE - Roma Residence by JRP proudly announces the launch of its luxury residential development in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Comprising studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, Roma Residence offers a unique blend of modern living and timeless elegance in one of Dubai's most sought-after communities.

"Roma Residence By JRP epitomizes luxury urban living, strategically positioned to offer residents unparalleled access to the city's vibrant heartbeat. Investing in Roma Residence means securing a lifestyle where convenience meets sophistication, where every need is just steps away. With its prime location and promising returns, Roma Residence presents an irresistible opportunity for investors seeking both luxury and value in one remarkable package." remarked Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

Nestled amidst lush parks, cycling paths, and recreational facilities, JVC provides residents with an idyllic environment for a premium lifestyle. Roma Residence enhances this experience with meticulously designed apartments that embody timeless elegance and modern comfort.

Featuring 80 exclusive homes across B + G + 5 floors, Roma Residence promises a luxury living experience like no other. Each apartment is thoughtfully crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of its residents, with fully fitted kitchens, pet-friendly policies, and wellbeing design principles integrated into every aspect of the development.

But what truly sets Roma Residence apart are its exceptional amenities. From indoor and outdoor gyms to adult and kids pools, yoga areas, BBQ spots, and even EV charging stations, residents are provided with every convenience to enhance their quality of life. Additionally, 24/7 smart security ensures peace of mind for all residents. With its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious living, Roma Residence by JRP is not just a place to live; it's a lifestyle choice. Welcome to elevated living in JVC.

About Roma Residence By JRP:

Roma Residence By JRP is a luxury residential development located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Offering studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, Roma Residence combines modern comfort with timeless elegance to provide residents with a premium living experience. With a range of exceptional amenities and a commitment to sustainability, Roma Residence is more than just a residence; it's a lifestyle choice.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/