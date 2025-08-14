Rolls-Royce presents Black Badge Cullinan Series II 'Desert Sunset'

Doha, Qatar: Rolls-Royce presents its latest Bespoke commission from the Middle East – a captivating Black Badge Cullinan Series II inspired by the unique colours of the sunset over the client’s home city of Doha in Qatar.

The motor car’s Bespoke two-tone exterior paint finish features Bronze as the main body colour. This takes its cues from the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula, where the mix of iron-rich red and calcium carbonate-based white sands lends a warm, golden-brown hue to the landscape. The upper portion is finished in Sunrise Sparkle, which mimics the setting sun’s rays reflecting and scattering across the sheer glass and steel surfaces of Doha’s futuristic skyline. The interior is trimmed in Sunrise main leather with Casden Tan secondary and Havana tertiary leathers, complemented with seat inserts, piping, contrast stitching and embroidered 'RR' headrest monograms in Sunrise. The seats are decorated with Bespoke perforations, which mimic the shapes of the clouds as they appear over the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood. The wood elements are crafted from Mimosa Negra open-pore veneer. Dark Spice carpets and Casden Tan lambswool floor mats complete the interior theme.

James Crichton, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented: “Our clients' ever-growing demand for individualisation has made the Middle East our most valuable market for Bespoke motor cars in the world. Through our Private Office in Dubai, we bring the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood to our clients in the region, providing them with a unique opportunity to co-create their motor car alongside a dedicated Bespoke designer and specialised client experience manager. This expressive Black Badge Cullinan Series II highlights how our Bespoke team can capture the spirit of special places and cultures, and Cullinan's potential as a canvas for self-expression, creativity and artistry."

Ayman Berjawi, General Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha, added: “This remarkable Black Badge Cullinan Series II commission is a celebration of Qatar’s natural beauty and our client’s discerning taste. ‘Desert Sunset’ is not only a stunning expression of Bespoke craftsmanship, but also a reflection of the unique bond between Rolls-Royce and our clients in Doha. We are proud to see such a bold and emotive creation inspired by our home city, brought to life through our close collaboration with the Private Office in Dubai.”

The motor car was commissioned by a longstanding Qatari client through Private Office Dubai, located in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. Available by invitation only, Rolls-Royce’s Private Office service gives clients the opportunity to develop the most detailed and complex Bespoke commissions in partnership with a Bespoke designer and dedicated experience manager permanently based in the region in private, relaxed surroundings.

Opened in 2022, Private Office Dubai was the first creative outpost outside the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. It is now part of the global network that extends to other major luxury hubs including Shanghai, New York City and Seoul.

Private Office Dubai serves clients throughout the Middle East and Africa. The decision to begin building the international network here reflects the region's status as Rolls-Royce’s leading market for Bespoke commissions by average value. Clients from the Middle East consistently request some of the marque's most technically challenging, creatively ambitious, and highly individualised commissions.

