Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi presents its magnificent new Bespoke Phantom, designed and realised by the Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood

Centrepiece is the Sapphire Astrum Gallery, created by leading contemporary silversmith Richard Fox

Unique example of the jeweller’s art, displayed in Phantom’s Gallery, incorporates a brilliant-cut diamond, pear-cut sapphires, platinum and solid silver details

“The Gallery is a feature unique to Phantom where owners can display a commissioned work of art that captures their individual tastes, interests and character – the ultimate expression of luxury and personalisation available in a motor car. Created exclusively for Abu Dhabi, the Phantom Sapphire Astrum is a spectacular example of just what is possible: we are delighted to share this magnificent cosmic vista with our clients, and trust it will inspire their own creative visions.”

César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa

“The remarkable Phantom Sapphire Astrum embodies the limitless possibilities and constant innovation that Phantom offers our clients. Every Bespoke commission is a source of great pride, and we are honoured to bring this exceptional masterpiece to Abu Dhabi.”

Tarek Moataz, Brand Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi is delighted to announce the arrival of the magnificent Phantom Astrum at its premises in the UAE’s capital city. This eagerly-anticipated, one-of-a-kind example of the marque’s pinnacle product has been created exclusively for Abu Dhabi by the Bespoke Collective of specialist designers, engineers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood.

The car’s centrepiece is the specially-commissioned Sapphire Astrum Gallery, displayed behind a single pane of glass running the full width of the fascia. It was designed and made by leading British contemporary silversmith and jeweller Richard Fox, whose work also includes the trophy for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The artwork portrays a starburst of solid silver spears radiating from a brilliant-cut diamond set in platinum. Each spear is polished and soldered in place by hand, and tipped with a pear-cut sapphire. The stones are encased in Bleu de Nuit, a rich sapphire lacquer that reflects and intensifies their magnificent colours. The backing is made using the guilloché technique, in which a highly precise, intricate repeating pattern is engraved into the surface using a special lathe.

To complement the Gallery, the dashboard clock has a sterling silver surround decorated with a guilloché pattern, with a matching Sapphire Blue lacquer overlay giving depth and iridescence to the clockface.

The Phantom Sapphire Astrum exterior is finished in a sophisticated Milori Sapphire with a hand-painted Tan coachline, and body-coloured wheel centres with a single Tan pinstripe.

“Astrum has an immediate impression of weightless suspension, almost as though gravity does not exist in this Gallery piece. The central diamond, encased in platinum, is like a star, floating in the depths of space – with a starburst of solid silver spears. The spears also give an incredible sense of movement and focus, in the way that they radiate from the central brilliant-cut diamond.”

Richard Fox, Jewellery Specialist and Founder of Fox Silver